The Problem With "Feudal" Japan

There is a debate today over the usage of the term Feudalism, especially when describing Japan during the age of the Samurai.

In this video I attempt to explain the deeper problem with the term and why it has become so controversial.

The main source I used for shaping this video is "Feudalism in Japan" By Peter Duus. It is a bit older, but it goes far to illustrate the deeper issues with the term "feudalism" and its application to Japanese History.