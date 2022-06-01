Japanese male hosts have changed their styling to look more like K-pop idols

One of the famous subcultures that are prevalent in Japan is male host entertainment. "Hosuto Kurabu," or the male host club, are nightclubs in Japan that provide male entertainment and companionship to women at these nightclubs.

These nightclubs are located in the mecca of the nightlife in Japan and house many male hosts who are there to provide various entertainment to women. These men not only provide entertainment to the women but also companionship for them. This male host culture is a large culture, and the most popular male hosts are even featured in magazines dedicated to these male entertainers.

In the past, these hosts would have long hair that would be styled a certain way, but these days, Korean netizens have noticed that the Japanese male hosts' styling has changed dramatically, and they are styled more like K-pop idols. ...continue reading