23-year-old woman arrested for abandoning infant’s body inside suitcase hidden in closet
クローゼットに赤ちゃんの遺体 23歳女「自分が生んで遺棄した」
Japan Today -- Jun 07
Police in Hino City, Tokyo, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the body of a newborn boy was found inside a suitcase hidden in a closet.
According to police, Chihiro Fukushima, a part-time worker, has admitted to the charge. Kyodo News reported that Fukushima lives with her parents.
At around noon on Sunday, Fukushima’s mother noticed an unusual odor coming from her daughter’s room. When she went to see what it was, she discovered the baby’s corpse inside a suitcase in the closet and called 110. ...continue reading
Jun 07 (ANNnewsCH) - 東京・日野市の自宅マンションで生まれたばかりの赤ちゃんの遺体をクローゼットに遺棄したとして、23歳の女が逮捕されました。 ...continue reading
Bogus deliveryman sexually assaults woman, steals her underwear
Police in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman and stealing her underwear.
Hailstones hurt dozens of students in Gunma Prefecture
Education officials in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, say dozens of junior high school students suffered minor injuries when they were hit by hailstones as they were making their way home on Thursday.
Police, railway operators launch campaign against gropers
Police and railway operators in and around Tokyo have jointly launched a two-week campaign against groping on trains.
Mother arrested over death of 3-year-old daughter whose legs were broken
Police in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, have charged a 31-year-old unemployed woman with parental neglect resulting in the death of her three-year-old daughter.
Japan to approve abortion pill – but partner’s consent will be required
Women in Japan could be forced to seek their partner’s consent before being prescribed the abortion pill, which will reportedly be approved late this year – three decades after it was made available to women in the UK.
Why Japanese Women Cheat More Than Japanese Men
In Japan, so many women cheat on their husband and some surveys say they do it more than men. In this video, I'm going to share my thoughts on it.
People under 50 spend more time on smartphones than watching TV
TOKYO, May 31 (News On Japan) - A recent survey on smartphone usage and TV viewing time shows that people in their 40s and younger spend more time using smartphones.
Tokyo police arrest 3 for COVID subsidy fraud
Tokyo police have arrested a 45-year-old company executive and her two sons on suspicion of abusing a coronavirus-related government subsidy program.
2 children, mother die in suspected murder-suicide at home
A 36-year-old woman, her seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son have died in what police believe was a murder-suicide in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, police said Saturday.
Japanese Red Army leader released after 20-years in prison
Fusako Shigenobu, the founder of the now-disbanded Japanese Red Army militant organization that committed a string of terrorist attacks around the world in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from prison on Saturday after serving a 20-year sentence.
Reacting to Japan's DUMBEST Laws
There's a lot of unsaid rules in Japan that you're just kind of expected to play catch-up on and nobody ever tells you what the right or wrong thing is to do, you just kind of like learn as you go along.
Why NOT to Hug Japanese People
Physical contact in Japan is best avoided, especially hugs. In this first animated edition of the Abroad in Japan Podcast we reveal why.
