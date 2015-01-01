Philippines asks Japanese retailers to raise banana prices
フィリピン政府が異例の「バナナの値上げ」申し入れ 外報部・中崎佑香記者
In a rare move, the Philippine embassy in Tokyo on Wednesday asked the Japan Retailers Association to cooperate on adjusting banana prices to reflect the recent surge in costs, urging Japanese consumers and retailers to bear the burden of inflation.
According to the embassy, this is the first time for the Philippines to make such a request. An embassy representative added that similar requests will be made to other business groups along the banana supply chain.
"The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in disruption of the supply chain and elevated increase in production and other costs," Jose C. Laurel V, the ambassador to Japan, told reporters in Tokyo.
"It will be unrealistic and unfair for Philippine banana farmers to maintain the status quo."
He stressed that the retail price of bananas has been flat since 2015 -- around 270 yen ($2) per kilogram -- citing the Japanese government's official price statistics.
The Philippines accounts for about 80% of Japan's banana imports, by far topping the second country, Ecuador, thanks to geographical proximity. ...continue reading
straitstimes.com - Jun 03
Heichinrou, an iconic Chinese restaurant in Japan founded 138 years ago, became the latest establishment to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic, filing for bankruptcy protection on Thursday (June 2).
Bloomberg - Jun 02
Toshiba Corp. said it received eight offers to buy out the conglomerate and two proposals for capital and business alliances as the Japanese industrial giant moved a step closer to a possible privatization.
adweek.com - Jun 02
Pinterest ads are now available for all businesses in Japan, making the country its 31st ads market and its third in the Asia-Pacific region, following Australia and New Zealand.
abs-cbn.com - Jun 01
Tadashi Yanai, founder and chief of Japanese clothing retail chain Uniqlo, has regained his title as the richest person in Japan even as a global economic slowdown has eroded his wealth sharply, according to international business magazine Forbes Asia's latest list of the 50 richest people in Japan.
Kyodo - Jun 01
Over 10,000 food items in Japan will experience price increases of an average 13 percent this year as a result of rising materials costs and the yen's rapid depreciation, a survey by a credit research firm showed Wednesday.
Nikkei - May 31
Japan's Shinsei Bank will raise the interest rate on six-month deposits tenfold to 0.1% from Wednesday, shifting to a strategy of chasing savings after becoming a subsidiary of financial conglomerate SBI Holdings.
NHK - May 31
Tokyo's largest food market is resuming public viewings of its famed tuna auction from Thursday after a five-month hiatus.
WION - May 31
SoftBank Group’s top executives Masayoshi Son saw steep cuts in their paychecks as the Japanese conglomerate marked a historic loss for its vision fund unit.
newsonjapan.com - May 31
Why have investors started coming back to Singapore? It all has to do with the country’s exceptionally strong economic fundamentals.
Nikkei - May 30
Home appliances remain in short supply across Japan due to the global semiconductor crunch and supply chain disruptions tied to Beijing's zero-COVID policy, as companies that have resumed production at factories in China say it will take time to reach normal operations.
NHK - May 30
A private survey has found that food and drink manufacturers in Japan have raised prices or plan to increase them for over 8,000 items due to higher raw material costs.
newsonjapan.com - May 30
To run a successful business, it is not enough just to collect a catalog of goods and services.