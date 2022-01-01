Kamakura in 2022

With Japan's borders currently closed to individual tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we walk through some of Kamakura's iconic districts and attractions.

Tokyo Disneyland, DisneySea cuts child tickets in half

News On Japan - Jun 08

Oriental Land has announced that it will cut the child rates for Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea by half from the end of this month to August 31st.

Masks and chaperones: Japan's new rules for foreign tour groups

Nikkei - Jun 07

Japan is opening up to overseas tour groups from Friday, but under strict conditions: visitors must wear masks, buy insurance and be accompanied by a tour guide "from entry to departure."

Japan Alps Adventure! Solo Travel Vlog Nagano to Toyama || Tateyama-Kurobe Alpin Route

Kuga's Travel - Jun 06

Between Toyama and Nagano prefectures, there is a steep 3,000m-high mountain range called the Japan Alps.However, there is a route that passes directly through this mountain to Toyama. This route is called the Tateyama-Kurobe Alpine Route.

Tokyo’s BEST Photo Spots with a Pro Japanese Videographer

Tokyo Creative - Jun 05

We collab with one of Tokyo's top videographers, Eiki Akiyama, & get a tour of the best locations for the perfect Instagram shot!

This Luxe Overnight Train on One of the Japan's Most Scenic Islands Is Getting an Upgrade

travelandleisure.com - Jun 03

Japan's new plan to test tourism is officially underway, so now may be the right time to start looking into your luxurious return to Japan by rail. And your overnight train ride through one of Japan's most scenic islands is about to get an upgrade.

Osaka's airport gets translation devices before foreign visitors arrive

NHK - Jun 03

Kansai International Airport in Japan is preparing to start welcoming foreign tourists from next week. To reduce the likelihood of communication problems, the facility's staff have been equipped with handheld translation devices.

Japan raises cap on daily arrivals to 20,000

NHK - Jun 01

Japan has doubled the daily limit on the number of people entering the country to 20,000, starting on Wednesday.

More regional Japan airports to accept entrants from abroad: PM

Kyodo - May 31

Japan plans to allow more regional airports to accept entrants from abroad, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday, as the country gradually relaxes stringent border controls implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pricey Japan packages set to go on sale

Bangkok Post - May 31

Outbound tour operators in Thailand are preparing to offer Japan packages next month, with prices expected to be 30-40% more expensive than those sold prior to the pandemic, mainly because of visa requirements, Covid-19 testing and soaring operational costs.

Tourist on Japan's package tour trial tests positive for COVID-19

Japan Times - May 30

A foreign tourist on a package tour trial in Oita Prefecture has tested positive for the coronavirus, with three others considered close contacts, the tourism agency said Monday.

Wary of foreign 'bad manners', Japan cautuously eases borders to aid tourism

streetinsider.com - May 30

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's easing of a two-year ban on foreign tourists seeks to balance the enormous economic importance of tourism with concerns that travellers would trigger a COVID outbreak, insiders say.