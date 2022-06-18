Baseball: "Last Samurai" star Ken Watanabe offers encouragement to Ohtani

Movie star Ken Watanabe offered a message of encouragement to Japanese compatriot Shohei Ohtani when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Wednesday's Los Angeles Dodgers-Los Angeles Angels game.

Watanabe, nominated for an Academy Award for his work in the "The Last Samurai," was a guest of honor at the Dodgers' "Japanese Heritage Night."

Fans at Dodger Stadium were treated to Japanese entertainment and an exhibition celebrating the legacy of Japanese American baseball.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was born in Japan, said the club had been at the forefront of cultivating international friendship through baseball.

This year is also being touted as the 150th anniversary of the year American educator Horace Wilson began teaching the game to his students in Japan.