Train conductor arrested over groping incident
女性の胸触り JR車掌を逮捕 面識なく突発的犯行か
Japan Today -- Jun 21
Police in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old train conductor on suspicion of groping a teenage girl aboard a late night train.
According to police, Hiromu Ohara is accused of groping the girl’s breasts at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday aboard a train on the JR Tohoku line between Kitashirakawa and Higashishiroishi stations, Kyodo News reported.
The girl, who had been sitting alone, called 110 after the incident and when the train arrived at its terminal station, Shiroishi Station, Ohara was detained by police.
Jun 21 (FNNプライムオンライン) - 乗客の女性の胸を触ったなどとして逮捕された車掌の男。 警察は、突発的に犯行に及んだ可能性が高いとみている。 ...continue reading
Birthday celebration for Tokyo panda twins
NHK - Jun 20
Tokyo's Ueno Zoo has held an early birthday celebration for twin panda cubs. The male, Xiao Xiao, and female, Lei Lei, were born at the zoo on June 23 last year.
Covid-19 relief money helps Japanese town build Giant Squid Monument and its Economic Impact
newsonjapan.com - Jun 20
The Japanese port town of Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, used 25 million yen ($228,500; 164,700 pounds) in Covid-19 response contingency grants to build a giant squid monument.
Man arrested after missing woman’s body found in Ibaraki forest
Japan Today - Jun 19
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then abandoning her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture.
Mother dies trying to save drowning son
News On Japan - Jun 18
ISHIKAWA, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - A mother and son were washed away Saturday in canal in Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, after the boy fell in and his mother attempted to rescue him.
Akutagawa literary prize shortlist made up entirely of women for first time
NHK - Jun 18
The five-person shortlist for a prestigious Japanese literary award is comprised entirely of women for the first time in its nearly 90-year history.
Charges against Japan immigration authorities over death of Sri Lankan dropped
Japan Times - Jun 17
Japanese authorities will not be held responsible for the death of a Sri Lankan woman who died while in custody at an immigration center in Nagoya last March, after prosecutors decided to drop the case against the then-senior officials on Friday.
Japanese Women Turning AGAINST Western Feminism
Clownfish TV - Jun 17
Japanese women are turning against western notions of feminism, and embracing girly manga, boobs and moe culture. In fact, 70% of "problematic" manga is created by WOMEN.
Why Delivery Heath Is Very Popular In Japan | Secrets of Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 17
In Japan, delivery health or 'deliheru' is very popular. Delivery health companies provide special health services to men making sure they stay active and everything is working properly.
Horyuji temple reaches crowdfunding target in less than 12 hours
NHK - Jun 16
Horyuji temple in Japan's ancient capital of Nara has achieved its crowdfunding target for the maintenance of the compound in less than half a day.
Man charged with slandering family of car accident victims
NHK - Jun 16
Tokyo prosecutors have indicted a 22-year-old man without arrest for posting slanderous comments about the family of the victims of a car accident.
Organizers of orgy party with over 120 participants arrested in central Japan
yahoo.com - Jun 16
The organizers and two participants of an orgy party involving over 120 people were arrested in central Japan.
Japanese man arrested over Putin straw doll nailed to shrine tree
Kyodo - Jun 16
A 72-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly nailing a straw doll bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a sacred tree at a Shinto shrine near Tokyo, police said.
