Train conductor arrested over groping incident

Police in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old train conductor on suspicion of groping a teenage girl aboard a late night train.

According to police, Hiromu Ohara is accused of groping the girl’s breasts at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday aboard a train on the JR Tohoku line between Kitashirakawa and Higashishiroishi stations, Kyodo News reported.

The girl, who had been sitting alone, called 110 after the incident and when the train arrived at its terminal station, Shiroishi Station, Ohara was detained by police.