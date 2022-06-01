Nihombashi bridge to see light again with expressway removal

Nihombashi bridge will see the light of day again in fiscal 2040, with work commencing to remove an expressway over the historic landmark in Tokyo.

Metropolitan Expressway Co. invited media Friday to view the work to remove the elevated expressway, which will be rerouted underground as part of a 320 billion yen ($2.3 billion) renewal project.

The original Nihombashi bridge, built in 1603, was the eastern terminus of the Tokaido road linking Tokyo, then known as Edo, with Kyoto.

The current stone bridge constructed in 1911 is a designated national cultural property. ...continue reading