Nihombashi bridge to see light again with expressway removal
「日本橋」覆う首都高 撤去工事開始 日本橋に青空復活へ
Kyodo -- Jun 24
Nihombashi bridge will see the light of day again in fiscal 2040, with work commencing to remove an expressway over the historic landmark in Tokyo.
Metropolitan Expressway Co. invited media Friday to view the work to remove the elevated expressway, which will be rerouted underground as part of a 320 billion yen ($2.3 billion) renewal project.
The original Nihombashi bridge, built in 1603, was the eastern terminus of the Tokaido road linking Tokyo, then known as Edo, with Kyoto.
The current stone bridge constructed in 1911 is a designated national cultural property. ...continue reading
Jun 24 (日テレNEWS) - 東京の日本橋の上を走る首都高で、橋げたを撤去する工事が24日、始まりました。 ...continue reading
Seasonal rain front bringing downpours to Kyushu region
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials say the seasonal rain front has brought downpours, especially to the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan.
3 more airports to resume accepting int'l flights in July
Kyodo - Jun 20
Three more regional airports in Japan will reopen for international flights in July as the nation further eases COVID-19 border controls, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.
Riding on Japan’s Amazing Overnight First Class Train | West Express Ginga “First Seat”
Solo Solo Travel - Jun 20
Today we are riding on Japan's New Overnight First Class train, the West Express Ginga in the First Class “First Seat.”
This is Japan's BIGGEST Vending Machine City
akidearest - Jun 20
Let's take a tour into what 90 vending machines look like. There are so many vending machines it just keeps going...
1,300 apply for Japan entry since tours reopen as COVID fears ease
Kyodok - Jun 18
More than 1,300 people have applied to travel to Japan on guided tours since the country restarted visa procedures to accept some leisure visitors from abroad a week ago as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic wane, a government agency said Friday.
Being a DRAG QUEEN in PUBLIC for a DAY in JAPAN!
worldofxtra - Jun 17
In this life in Japan vlog LGBTQ+, Pride month episode 3, I take you guys along with me to get ready in drag (makeup, outfit, and hair) and to my whole! I basically spent my whole day being a drag queen in the daytime.
Zipair to replace its airliners' 'Z' logo
NHK - Jun 16
Zipair Tokyo is replacing the logo that appears on the tails of its airliners. The design is based on the letter "Z," which has Russian-military connotations.
Foreign visitors to Japan top 100,000 for 2nd straight month
NHK - Jun 15
The number of foreign visitors to Japan last month was more than 140,000, surpassing 100,000 for a second straight month.
Extreme Bus Travel Across Japan | Kagoshima to Sapporo Ep2
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 14
This is the second episode of traveling across Japan by bus. The video starts at Osaka Station.
Full History Documentary in Urdu And Hindi
Spider Tv - Jun 14
Japan is an island country in East Asia. It is situated in the northwest Pacific Ocean, and is bordered on the west by the Sea of Japan, while extending from the Sea of Okhotsk in the north toward the East China Sea and Taiwan in the south.
Most summer festivals, firework displays to return after 3 years
NHK - Jun 13
Many of the traditional festivals and firework displays that add color to the Japanese summer will be held for the first time in three years as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Inside Tokyo’s only PRIVATE POOL Hotel Suite | Grand Hyatt Tokyo Presidential Suite Tour
Tokyo Portfolio - Jun 13
The awe-inspiring 260㎡ (approx. 2,800ft2) presidential suite at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo located in Roppongi has a secret feature that no other hotel in the city does.
