Sixth Arrest in Couple's Murder: Real Estate Businessman Detained

TOKYO, May 07 (News On Japan) - In the case of a couple's burned bodies found in eastern Japan, Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old man, a real estate company executive and acquaintance of the couple.

The newly arrested suspect, Ryo Maeda, faces charges of corpse mutilation. On April 16, the burned bodies of Ryutaro Takarajima, 55, and his wife Sachiko, 56, were found in Nasushiobara. Earlier, on May 6, the couple's daughter's common-law husband, Seiha Sekine, 32, and four others were arrested. Maeda is the sixth person to be arrested in connection with the case.

According to investigative sources, Maeda, an acquaintance of the Takarajimas, managed a vacant house in Shinagawa Ward where they are believed to have been assaulted. Maeda also knows Sekine.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department suspects that Sekine was the ringleader and is currently investigating Maeda's role and communication channels with other suspects, including those giving and executing orders.

Source: ANN