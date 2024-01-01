Society

Sixth Arrest in Couple's Murder: Real Estate Businessman Detained

TOKYO, May 07 (News On Japan) - In the case of a couple's burned bodies found in eastern Japan, Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old man, a real estate company executive and acquaintance of the couple.

The newly arrested suspect, Ryo Maeda, faces charges of corpse mutilation. On April 16, the burned bodies of Ryutaro Takarajima, 55, and his wife Sachiko, 56, were found in Nasushiobara. Earlier, on May 6, the couple's daughter's common-law husband, Seiha Sekine, 32, and four others were arrested. Maeda is the sixth person to be arrested in connection with the case.

According to investigative sources, Maeda, an acquaintance of the Takarajimas, managed a vacant house in Shinagawa Ward where they are believed to have been assaulted. Maeda also knows Sekine.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department suspects that Sekine was the ringleader and is currently investigating Maeda's role and communication channels with other suspects, including those giving and executing orders.

Related: Is Daughter's Partner Mastermind Behind Murder of Parents?

Source: ANN

MORE Society NEWS

Edo Lifestyle Brought to Life

A masterpiece of Edo-period genre painting, the national treasure "Hikone Byobu," is currently on special display in Shiga Prefecture.

Giant Snakes Paraded in 400 Year Old Festival

The annual 'Mamada-no Jaga Maita' was held Sunday in Oyama, Tochigi, where locals carry a giant snake made of bamboo and adorned with fern leaves to pray for favorable weather, abundant harvests, and protection from plagues.

Carp Streamers Adorn Tokyo Tower on Children's Day

Despite the unseasonable heat, many visitors crowded in to view a total of 333 carp streamers, both large and small, displayed today, on Children's Day, in front of Tokyo Tower.

POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Space Development Accelerates

To keep pace with the intense international competition in space development, the Japanese government has launched the necessary Space Strategy Fund to accelerate Japan's space exploration activities.

Sixth Arrest in Couple's Murder: Real Estate Businessman Detained

In the case of a couple's burned bodies found in eastern Japan, Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old man, a real estate company executive and acquaintance of the couple.

Inoue KOs Nery in Tokyo Dome Boxing Showdown

Undisputed world super bantamweight boxing champion Naoya Inoue fought back from an early knockdown to stop Mexico's Luis Nery in the sixth round of their title showdown at Tokyo Dome on Monday. (Kyodo)

Kamakura on Foot Helps Solve Curse of Over-tourism

In the ancient city of Kamakura, an experimental initiative promoting walking to address over-tourism issues and potentially unveil new charms took place. Local residents express hopes that this experiment will not only alleviate congestion but also lead to the discovery of fresh attractions.

The Future of Tokyo with SusHi Tech

In preparation for SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024, exhibitions were held on the weekend across various locations in Tokyo highlighting sustainable technology for the future.

FOLLOW US
         