Kishida announces additional sanctions on Russia
Kishida and other Group of Seven leaders discussed diplomatic and security issues at their summit in southern Germany's Schloss Elmau on Sunday.
Kishida touched on the situation in Ukraine and said the world stands at a crossroads in history and is being tested on whether it can maintain international order based on rules.
He noted that frameworks such as the United Nations Security Council have not been able to deal with the current situation sufficiently.
The additional sanctions he announced include a ban on imports of Russian gold and on providing accounting, trust and some other services to Russia.
Kishida also said Japan will expand its asset freeze measures to cover an additional 70 Russian individuals and organizations and will implement a ban on exports to 90 military-related organizations.
Apparently with China in mind, Kishida said that Japan rejects a world in which any unilateral change to the status quo by force, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is tolerated.
He pledged commitment to strengthening international order based on the rule of law. He said other countries must not learn the wrong lessons from the Ukraine crisis.
Kishida also mentioned a series of intrusions by Chinese government ships into Japanese waters and a unilateral gas field development in the East China Sea.
He reiterated that any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force cannot be accepted.
Kishida pointed out the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and expressed hope to strengthen security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
The prime minister also referred to North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs. He said the world must not allow the North to misunderstand that a window for further advancing the programs has opened as the international community is focusing on the Ukraine crisis.
He stressed the need to realize the North's complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of all weapons of mass destruction.
UNI - Jun 22
A Japanese woman living in Belgium has become the mayor of Suginami, a district in Tokyo after she gained prominence through her online campaigning during the pandemic.
Al Jazeera - Jun 22
Campaigning for Japan’s upper house election kicked off with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fighting off criticism of the ultra-loose monetary policy he continues to support despite worries that it’s accelerating price increases.
NHK - Jun 21
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said he is planning to roll out a package of measures to fight inflation.
NHK - Jun 20
The Japanese government has kept its overall assessment of the economy unchanged for the third straight month. Officials say there are signs of an upturn, but called for caution against rising raw material prices amid the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
Japan Today - Jun 19
Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer.
Nikkei - Jun 17
Japan's top court on Friday dismissed claims that the government should pay damages in cases involving around 3,700 people whose lives were seriously affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, absolving the state of responsibility for mass evacuations in the crisis.
Sky News Australia - Jun 17
Australia and Japan have agreed to elevate defence cooperation between the two nations during in a meeting between the Defence Minister Richard Marles and his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo.
Japan Today - Jun 15
Japan wrapped up its 150-day regular Diet session Wednesday, with the ruling and opposition parties swinging into high gear for the House of Councillors election set for July 10.
Kyodo - Jun 15
A bill to prevent young people from being exploited in pornographic productions was passed into law Wednesday, marking a step in efforts to end abuses of those involved in the industry in Japan.
NHK - Jun 14
A Japanese government report called for creating a 10-trillion-yen, or about 74-billion-dollar, fund for university research in a bid to reverse a decline in the country's science and technology capability.
Kyodo - Jun 13
A bill to introduce prison terms as part of tougher penalties for online insults was passed Monday at an upper house plenary session, marking a major step toward tackling cyberbullying in Japan.
Tokyo Lens - Jun 13
Is Kyoto, Japan really going bankrupt? Was the whole thing a lie? Or does the answer to this question sit in a very comfortable space that rides the border between these two?