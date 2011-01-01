Universal Studios Japan One Piece Restaurant Luffy Meal with Meat on the Bone
japanesestuffchannel -- Jun 30
Universal Studios Japan One Piece Summer Fes Restaurant. I ordered Luffy Meal with Meat on the Bone 2100 yen(15.5 USD), Brook Mango & Cocoa Cream Puff 850 yen(6.3 USD) and One Piece Drink Cup with Soft Drink 850 yen(6.3 USD).
Meat on the Bone is hamburg steak with Japanese demi-glace sauce. It's quite big!
One Piece restaurant is limited time event. The place of One Piece restaurant place is usually Discovery Restaurant(Jurassic park themed restaurant). So there is dinosaur fossil in the restaurant.
Japan, NATO to produce cooperation document
NHK - Jun 30
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says his government and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will work out a new document on their cooperation.
NHK - Jun 30
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says his government and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will work out a new document on their cooperation.
Tepco shares surge as Japan’s heat wave stretches power grid
marketwatch.com - Jun 30
Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. surged Wednesday as a heat wave in Japan boosted power demand in the capital.
marketwatch.com - Jun 30
Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. surged Wednesday as a heat wave in Japan boosted power demand in the capital.
Hawaii says airlines adding more flights from Japan
KHON2 News - Jun 30
Hawaiian Gov. David Ige says there are some promising developments in bringing more Japanese visitors to Hawaii, and also easing restrictions for Hawaii residents traveling to Japan.
KHON2 News - Jun 30
Hawaiian Gov. David Ige says there are some promising developments in bringing more Japanese visitors to Hawaii, and also easing restrictions for Hawaii residents traveling to Japan.
The rise and fall and rise and fall and rise of Japan
h0ser - Jun 30
Japan is a country which has gone through many phases of power and decline. Here are the last (and future) 5 of those phases. Why does Japan go through these, and what will happen in its future?
h0ser - Jun 30
Japan is a country which has gone through many phases of power and decline. Here are the last (and future) 5 of those phases. Why does Japan go through these, and what will happen in its future?
Universal Studios Japan One Piece Restaurant Luffy Meal with Meat on the Bone
japanesestuffchannel - Jun 30
Universal Studios Japan One Piece Summer Fes Restaurant. I ordered Luffy Meal with Meat on the Bone 2100 yen(15.5 USD), Brook Mango & Cocoa Cream Puff 850 yen(6.3 USD) and One Piece Drink Cup with Soft Drink 850 yen(6.3 USD).
japanesestuffchannel - Jun 30
Universal Studios Japan One Piece Summer Fes Restaurant. I ordered Luffy Meal with Meat on the Bone 2100 yen(15.5 USD), Brook Mango & Cocoa Cream Puff 850 yen(6.3 USD) and One Piece Drink Cup with Soft Drink 850 yen(6.3 USD).
Japan swelters in worst heatwave since 1875
BBC - Jun 29
Japan is sweltering under the hottest day yet of its worst heatwave for almost 150 years.
BBC - Jun 29
Japan is sweltering under the hottest day yet of its worst heatwave for almost 150 years.
92-year-old man found dead at home in Sendai; son stabbed
Japan Today - Jun 29
Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 92-year-old man was found dead at his home and his son was lying nearby, bleeding from a knife wound.
Japan Today - Jun 29
Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 92-year-old man was found dead at his home and his son was lying nearby, bleeding from a knife wound.
Fireball observed in skies over Japan
NHKn - Jun 29
People around Japan have reported seeing what appeared to be a fireball blazing across the night sky.
NHKn - Jun 29
People around Japan have reported seeing what appeared to be a fireball blazing across the night sky.
Japan’s Kishida, South Korea’s Yoon meet for first time in Spain
inquirer.net - Jun 29
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for the first time in Madrid on Tuesday evening at a gala dinner hosted by Spain’s King Felipe VI.
inquirer.net - Jun 29
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for the first time in Madrid on Tuesday evening at a gala dinner hosted by Spain’s King Felipe VI.
Japan eyes restart of nuclear plants offline since 2011 Fukushima disaster as temperatures soar
South China Morning Post - Jun 29
With temperatures across Japan soaring and the government imploring the public and businesses to limit their consumption of energy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has signalled that nuclear power plants not used since 2011’s Fukushima disaster will be brought back online.
South China Morning Post - Jun 29
With temperatures across Japan soaring and the government imploring the public and businesses to limit their consumption of energy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has signalled that nuclear power plants not used since 2011’s Fukushima disaster will be brought back online.
Newly listed company plugs gap
Mulboyne - Jun 29
Until today, companies listed on Japan's stock exchange had names beginning with every possible gojūon kana except ぬ. Nulab (ヌーラボ) has ended the drought.
Mulboyne - Jun 29
Until today, companies listed on Japan's stock exchange had names beginning with every possible gojūon kana except ぬ. Nulab (ヌーラボ) has ended the drought.
Japan hit by scorching heat as rainy season appears over
NHK - Jun 28
Japan is experiencing scorching heat as the rainy season appears to have ended in much of the country.
NHK - Jun 28
Japan is experiencing scorching heat as the rainy season appears to have ended in much of the country.
Food Page: 1 | 2 | 3