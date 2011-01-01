Universal Studios Japan One Piece Restaurant Luffy Meal with Meat on the Bone

Universal Studios Japan One Piece Summer Fes Restaurant. I ordered Luffy Meal with Meat on the Bone 2100 yen(15.5 USD), Brook Mango & Cocoa Cream Puff 850 yen(6.3 USD) and One Piece Drink Cup with Soft Drink 850 yen(6.3 USD).

Meat on the Bone is hamburg steak with Japanese demi-glace sauce. It's quite big!

One Piece restaurant is limited time event. The place of One Piece restaurant place is usually Discovery Restaurant(Jurassic park themed restaurant). So there is dinosaur fossil in the restaurant.