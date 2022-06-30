Apple increases iPhone 13 prices in Japan ahead of iPhone 14 launch in Autumn
日本販売の「iPhone」など値上げ 円安が影響か
As first reported by Nikkei Asia and confirmed by 9to5Mac, the iPhone prices have just been updated on Apple Japan’s website and are likely effective for retail stores in the country. An Apple Online Store page on the Web Archive confirms that prices have recently been adjusted.
For instance, the cheapest iPhone currently available from Apple, which is the 64GB third-generation iPhone SE, has gone up from 57,800 yen ($423) to 62,800 yen ($459). The entry-level model of the iPhone 13 Pro, which comes with 128GB of storage, now costs 144,800 yen ($1,060), while the previous price was 122,800 yen ($899).
As you can see, iPhone prices in Japan were even lower than in the United States. Unfortunately, Japan’s local currency has lost about 15% of its value compared to the US dollar in the last three months, which ultimately has an impact on the price of imported products.
Despite the price increase, iPhone sales in Japan seem to be doing well. Recent research shows that the new third-generation iPhone SE has been in strong demand in the Asian country, accounting for 18% of local smartphone sales in April.
think.ing - Jul 01
Today's numerous data releases, from inflation to labour to business surveys, suggest a positive outlook for Japan in the near term. The overall picture is still mixed and the figures aren't good enough to change the central bank's current stance
Kyodo - Jul 01
The average land price in Japan as of Jan. 1 was up 0.5 percent from a year earlier, the National Tax Agency said Friday, rebounding from a fall in 2021 as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
marketwatch.com - Jun 30
Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. surged Wednesday as a heat wave in Japan boosted power demand in the capital.
Mulboyne - Jun 29
Until today, companies listed on Japan's stock exchange had names beginning with every possible gojūon kana except ぬ. Nulab (ヌーラボ) has ended the drought.
Nikkei - Jun 28
The Bank of Japan may have been saddled with as much as 600 billion yen ($4.4 billion) in unrealized losses on its Japanese government bond holdings earlier this month, as a widening gap between domestic and overseas monetary policy pushed yields higher and prices lower.
Nikkei - Jun 26
Traditionally known for its shochu, a clear liquor made from grains, potatoes, sugar cane and more, Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu has become home to a budding whisky industry as craft distillers chase a larger, more global audience.
Nikkei - Jun 26
New stock market listings in Japan are on track to fall 30% from a year earlier in the first half of 2022 as a confluence of global factors makes international investment scarce.
Nikkein - Jun 24
Japan's Sapporo Holdings on Friday announced that it will acquire U.S. craft beer maker Stone Brewing for $168 million, in a foray into the country's growing microbrew market.
Kyodo - Jun 24
Japan's top court on Friday overturned a lower court ruling that dismissed a man's demand that Twitter Inc. delete posts showing his arrest history, ordering the U.S. social networking service to remove 14 tweets.
NHK - Jun 24
Consumer prices in Japan rose by more than 2 percent in May from a year earlier. Higher energy costs were a big factor behind the increase.
BBC - Jun 24
Motor industry giant Toyota is recalling 2,700 of its first mass-produced all-electric vehicles over concerns their wheels may fall off.
theguardian.com - Jun 24
There can’t be a household in Japan that doesn’t own a few items from a 100-yen shop – anything from chopsticks and teacups to air freshener and bin bags.