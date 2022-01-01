Friends to Foes: The Surprising Origin and Evolution of Karate
In 1372, King Sattoo of Chuzan (one of Okinawa’s three kingdoms) opened up trade relationships with the Chinese Ming Dynasty. As trade increased, cultural exchange was heavily encouraged by both kingdoms. In 1392, a large group of Chinese families moved to Okinawa and founded Kumemura, a society of scholars, diplomats, and bureaucrats. They brought with them a wide breadth of knowledge of Chinese art, science, and martial arts.
As well as the Chinese families coming to Okinawa, many members of the Okinawan upper class visited China regularly. Although te had existed before this cultural exchange, it was heavily influenced by the incorporation of Chinese empty-handed kung-fu after the exchange.
Originally te had very few formal styles. Instead, it had many practitioners who all did things slightly differently. These early forms of karate are now often generalized as Shuir-te, Nah-te , and Tomari-te. Each is named after its originating city. It was a point of pride that each area had its own individual form of te.
Te continued to evolve into what we would recognize as karate today. Over the next several hundred years, three major events would help increase the popularity and development of the martial art. ...continue reading
newsonjapan.com - Sep 02
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenomenon Shohei Ohtani moved level with baseball legend Babe Ruth earlier this month following another home run and pitching victory on August 9.
WION - Aug 31
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
NHK - Aug 30
Members of Japan's national soccer team will wear a new uniform with a design based on a Japanese traditional art at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Kyodo - Aug 29
First-time champion Ichinojo was rewarded for his July triumph Monday by earning re-promotion to komusubi in the Japan Sumo Association's ranking published ahead of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament from Sept. 11 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.
NHK - Aug 29
Japanese former Major League Baseball star, Suzuki Ichiro has been inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame.
chinadaily.com.cn - Aug 29
Top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated Olympic champion Chen Yufei to retain the women's singles title at the World Badminton Championships here on Sunday.
newsonjapan.com - Aug 27
2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Japan were drawn in Group E with Germany, Costa Rica and Spain for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
worldsoccertalk.com - Aug 26
Goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa was the hero as Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds beat stubborn Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea 3-1 on penalties to reach the final of the Asian Champions League on Thursday.
MSN - Aug 24
The crack of the bat when a home run is launched into orbit is a sound like no other. No one has heard that sound more in MLB than Yankees star Aaron Judge. Judge has smacked 47 homers over the wall in just 119 games.
Jiji - Aug 18
Reo Fujita, a 9-year-old Japanese elementary school third-grade boy, will become the youngest professional "go" player on Sept. 1, an association for the traditional board game said Wednesday.
NHK - Aug 17
A former director of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes.
Judo Highlights - Aug 16
Brilliant performance by the youngsters. Tanaka Ryuga is something special.