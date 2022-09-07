4 bears spotted in Sendai City, one captured and killed

A total of four bears were spotted in residential areas of Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan on Tuesday evening.

One of the animals has been captured. City authorities are on the alert as bears have been making repeated appearances in the area.

One bear was spotted on a roadside tree near Rikuzen-ochiai train station in the city's Aoba Ward at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The bear, which measured about 1.2 meters long, was captured and later euthanized. The animal was female and thought to be about three years old.

Around the same time, three other bears were spotted on a road in the same ward, about four kilometers from the station. The bears were each about 80 centimeters long.

No injuries were reported, but local police patrolled school routes and other areas on Wednesday morning.