Typhoon lashes central Japan, killing two
静岡県で2人死亡1人不明 水道管が崩落し約5万5000軒で断水 台風15号の影響で
SHIZOUKA, Sep 25 (New Straits Times) - A typhoon lashed central Japan on Saturday with torrential rain and fierce winds, killing two and leaving tens of thousands of households without power, the Kyodo news agency reported.
Shizuoka city, southwest of the capital, Tokyo, was hit especially hard, seeing a record 417 mm (16.42 inches) of precipitation since the rain started on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.
Winds at the centre of Typhoon Talas were blowing at about 65 kph (40 mph), with peak gusts of about 90 kph (56 mph), it said.
A man in his 40s was killed in a landslide and a 29-year-old man was found dead after his car plunged into a reservoir, Kyodo reported.
Power was also cut to about 120,000 households, supplier Chubu Electric Power Grid Co said, adding that a landslide had knocked over two electricity pylons. ...continue reading
Japan's reopening poised to deliver vital GDP boost
Japan's decision to loosen border controls is expected to buoy an economy facing headwinds, as inbound tourism recovers with the aid of a weak yen.
Event ahead of 50th anniversary of Japan, China normalizing ties
An event to introduce Japanese products and culture is underway in Beijing ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Japan and China.
Okinawa Travel with my Japanese In-Laws maybe NOT a Good Idea
When we started planning our trip a few months earlier, the Japanese government was actually encouraging domestic travel, even running campaigns with discounted travel up 50 percent in some cases.
Japan's Fujitsu opens pet office for more cuddly experience
Japan's armies of "salarymen" were famous for spending endless hours at the office. Now, one tech giant is trying to make the experience more cuddly by allowing in pets.
Bon Odori Dance Festival | Japan Travel | Local Traditional Culture
Today is the day of the Awa Odori dance. It is the largest dance festival in Japan and one of the traditional performing arts with a history of about 400 years.
Does Japan have a plastic problem?
It's not uncommon to go to the produce section of a grocery store and see most of the items wrapped in plastic.
Ohtani Shohei marks 14th win, 200th strikeout
In Major League Baseball, Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels earned his 14th win and 200th strikeout. The Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Friday in the Twin Cities.
Young women in Japan want fewer than 2 children, 1st time since 1940
Most young women in Japan who are hoping to get married want only one child or none at all, the first time in postwar history that the average number of desired births has fallen below two, according to a survey, adding to concern about the country's rapidly graying population.
Toyota to terminate auto production in Russia
Toyota Motor on Friday announced that it would stop producing automobiles in Russia, citing difficulties supplying key materials and parts in the country amid the war in Ukraine.
Kishida: Japan will further ease Covid border controls
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said Japan will further ease border controls aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Shiretoko: Where Diverse Nature and Wildlife Live in Harmony | World Natural Heritage in Japan
The Shiretoko Peninsula, located off Hokkaido’s northeastern coast, is regarded as one of Japan’s most beautiful nature parks and features an unspoilt landscape of forests, cliffs, wetlands, lakes, and mountains teeming with wildlife.
Japan space probe finds water in asteroid for first time
Water has been found in an asteroid sample collected by Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe, marking the first such discovery and shedding light on how the Earth's oceans may have formed.
Ex-KAT-TUN singer Tanaka goes on trial for drug possession
A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, went on trial in Chiba Prefecture on Thursday, charged with violating the Stimulants Control Law.
Without rate hike, impact of Japan's yen intervention likely limited
Japan's first direct yen-buying intervention in 24 years sent the currency rebounding Thursday from its slump beyond 145 to the dollar, but many market watchers are questioning whether even this last resort will have a real impact on its trajectory.
Lockers closed off at Tokyo airport ahead of VIP arrivals for Abe's funeral
Workers at Tokyo's Haneda Airport are busy closing off hundreds of luggage lockers to prevent explosives from being planted, ahead of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's state funeral on Tuesday.
