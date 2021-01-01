Male rapper arrested for threatening woman on social media

According to police, Shun Yamamoto, a rapper from Kawasaki City who performs under the name “SHuN-BOX,” sent a threatening message to the woman in her 20s at around 4 a.m. on Sept 22.

Local media reported that the message stated, “Something will happen to you the moment you forget about it, but I hope you’re ready for it since you only have yourself to blame.”

The woman, who is from Kanagawa Prefecture, was visiting Ishikawa Prefecture when she received the message and contacted the police.