Male rapper arrested for threatening woman on social media
女性を脅迫 ミュージシャン逮捕 TikTokで再生回数1000万回
ISHIKAWA, Sep 29 (Japan Today) - Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old rapper on suspicion of threatening a female acquaintance on a social networking site.
According to police, Shun Yamamoto, a rapper from Kawasaki City who performs under the name “SHuN-BOX,” sent a threatening message to the woman in her 20s at around 4 a.m. on Sept 22.
Local media reported that the message stated, “Something will happen to you the moment you forget about it, but I hope you’re ready for it since you only have yourself to blame.”
The woman, who is from Kanagawa Prefecture, was visiting Ishikawa Prefecture when she received the message and contacted the police. ...continue reading
Sep 29 (FNNプライムオンライン) - 知り合いの女性をSNSで脅迫したとして、石川・金沢市出身のミュージシャンが逮捕された。 ...continue reading
Two women murdered in Okayama house, missing car found in Hiroshima
Two plead guilty over death of 5-year-old boy left on bus
Search continues for girl, 7, missing for 4 days in eastern Japan
Japan’s Raincoat Man arrested for stealing 360 women’s raincoats, 'As exciting as lingerie'
Ex-KAT-TUN singer Tanaka goes on trial for drug possession
Friend of mother who starved son to death sentenced to 15 years
64-year-old man arrested over murder of wife in car crash
14-year-old boy arrested for robbing convenience store after threatening manager with metal bat
Tokyo police arrest 4 Vietnamese over drug-related death of woman
Remains of 3 people found in burned-out car in Yokosuka park
Emperor Emeritus undergoes cataract surgery
Japan's Emperor, Empress attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
The Daughter of a Yakuz＠ Escapes to Shelter and Survives
Man arrested over murder of Osaka karaoke parlor owner asks for death penalty
Bear sighting at Sapporo Dome closes all gates
