Japan health panel recommends allowing import, use of medical marijuana products
医療用の大麻解禁へ…薬の原料に “使用罪”新設も
TOKYO, Sep 30 (Reuters) - A Japanese health ministry panel on Thursday recommended revising the nation's drug laws to allow for the importation and use of medicinal marijuana products.
The recommendation was based on meeting medical needs and to harmonise Japan with international standards, the committee said in a report. The revision would apply to marijuana products whose safety and efficacy were confirmed under laws governing pharmaceuticals and medical devices.
Revision of the law would be necessary for the use of the cannabis-derived epilepsy drug Epidiolex, which is currently undergoing clinical trials in Japan, the report said. ...continue reading
Sep 30 (ANNnewsCH) - 医療用の大麻をめぐり、厚生労働省で開かれた専門家による委員会は、大麻を原料とした医薬品を解禁する方針を示しました。これまで条件付きでの治験は認められていましたが、原料に使うことは禁止されていました。 ...continue reading
Japan: North Korea launched two ballistic missiles
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles. Officials say this is the first time it's launched ballistic missiles two days in a row.
Japan health panel recommends allowing import, use of medical marijuana products
A Japanese health ministry panel on Thursday recommended revising the nation's drug laws to allow for the importation and use of medicinal marijuana products.
Arrested group had 20,000 orders for forged residence cards
Japanese police have arrested five Chinese and one Japanese on suspicion of forging hundreds of residence cards to be issued to foreign residents in Japan.
Why Living in Japan Will Make You SKINNY
Japanese people are really thin! It’s probably one of the first things you’ll notice when you come here! But the question is, why?
Humanoid robot laughs along with human conversation
A research group at Kyoto University has developed a robot that's a lot more sociable than the average android. It appears to understand humor and can laugh along with its human companions.
Japan conducts first air force drill with Germany at home
The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and the German Air Force conducted their first exercise around Japan on Wednesday, as Berlin increases its involvement in Indo-Pacific security.
Japan, China mark 50 years since normalization of ties amid tensions
Japanese and Chinese leaders exchanged messages to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties on Thursday, with little mood for a grand celebration as tensions remain over a territorial row and a deepening rift between Beijing and Western nations over Taiwan.
New exhibition at Stonehenge probes Japan's prehistoric cultures
An exhibition will open at Stonehenge on Friday, showing the remarkable similarities between prehistoric cultures in Britain and Japan.
Analog Japan sinks to record low in global digital ranking
Japan has hit a new bottom in terms of global digital competitiveness, according to an annual ranking released Wednesday, underscoring the country's difficulty in modernizing public- and private-sector systems.
Japan’s beer drinkers squirrel away suds in anticipation of price hikes
Beer sales typically decrease after the long, hot summer has ended, but they are continuing to rise in September as impending price hikes have consumers bucking that trend as they squirrel away their favorite brews.
NTT Docomo to invest $415 mil. in metaverse business
Major Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo says it will spend 60 billion yen, or about 415 million dollars to fully enter the metaverse market.
Kishida finishes meetings with some 40 foreign dignitaries
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has finished a series of meetings with about 40 foreign dignitaries who were in Tokyo for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
Male rapper arrested for threatening woman on social media
Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old rapper on suspicion of threatening a female acquaintance on a social networking site.
Ryoko Yonekura cancels return engagement in Broadway's Chicago
Japanese actor Ryoko Yonekura, who was scheduled to play a limited return engagement in the Broadway production of the Tony-winning revival of Chicago November 7-20 at the Ambassador Theatre, has canceled that stint under doctor's orders due to a lower back injury.
Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation
Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?
EV charging stations in Japan get boost from top travel agency JTB
As Japan guardedly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, top Japanese travel agency JTB plans to build a nationwide network of 5,000 electric-vehicle charging points to try to ride a new trend in domestic tourism, Nikkei has learned.
