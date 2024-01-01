Edo Lifestyle Brought to Life

TOKYO, May 07 (News On Japan) - A masterpiece of Edo-period genre painting, the national treasure "Hikone Byobu," is currently on special display in Shiga Prefecture.

Housed at the Hikone Castle Museum, the national treasure "Hikone Byobu" has been passed down through the Ii family, lords of the Hikone domain, and is considered a masterpiece of the early modern period, believed to have been painted by a Kano school artist in the early Edo period.

Distinctive for its lack of background and complete coverage in gold leaf, the byobu intricately depicts the daily lives of people from that era, including individuals playing go and shamisen, as well as women walking with their dogs.

Visitors remark on the detailed depictions, noting the intricacy of the hair and other elements, expressing appreciation for the detailed craftsmanship.

According to curator Fumie Takagi, the painting offers a glimpse into the fashion and trends of the time, inviting viewers to enjoy the experience.

This special exhibition runs until May 14th.

Source: YOMIURI