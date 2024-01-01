Society

Edo Lifestyle Brought to Life

TOKYO, May 07 (News On Japan) - A masterpiece of Edo-period genre painting, the national treasure "Hikone Byobu," is currently on special display in Shiga Prefecture.

Housed at the Hikone Castle Museum, the national treasure "Hikone Byobu" has been passed down through the Ii family, lords of the Hikone domain, and is considered a masterpiece of the early modern period, believed to have been painted by a Kano school artist in the early Edo period.

Distinctive for its lack of background and complete coverage in gold leaf, the byobu intricately depicts the daily lives of people from that era, including individuals playing go and shamisen, as well as women walking with their dogs.

Visitors remark on the detailed depictions, noting the intricacy of the hair and other elements, expressing appreciation for the detailed craftsmanship.

According to curator Fumie Takagi, the painting offers a glimpse into the fashion and trends of the time, inviting viewers to enjoy the experience.

This special exhibition runs until May 14th.

Source: YOMIURI

MORE Society NEWS

Four Arrested in Nasu Double Murder Potentially Met at Shibuya Club

Four individuals arrested in the case where a couple's burnt bodies were found in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, were revealed to have frequented the same club in Shibuya, Tokyo.

Giant Snakes Paraded in 400 Year Old Festival

The annual 'Mamada-no Jaga Maita' was held Sunday in Oyama, Tochigi, where locals carry a giant snake made of bamboo and adorned with fern leaves to pray for favorable weather, abundant harvests, and protection from plagues.

Carp Streamers Adorn Tokyo Tower on Children's Day

Despite the unseasonable heat, many visitors crowded in to view a total of 333 carp streamers, both large and small, displayed today, on Children's Day, in front of Tokyo Tower.

POPULAR NEWS

Police Intervene as Backlash Over Horse Abuse Continues

The Ageuma Shinji (Horse jumping festival) still faces condemnation from animal rights activists, despite the removal of earthen walls to improve safety.

Kamakura on Foot Helps Solve Curse of Over-tourism

In the ancient city of Kamakura, an experimental initiative promoting walking to address over-tourism issues and potentially unveil new charms took place. Local residents express hopes that this experiment will not only alleviate congestion but also lead to the discovery of fresh attractions.

The Future of Tokyo with SusHi Tech

In preparation for SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024, exhibitions were held on the weekend across various locations in Tokyo highlighting sustainable technology for the future.

School Absence in Japan Climbs to Nearly 300,000; One Girl's Story

School absenteeism among Japanese elementary and middle school students has surged to approximately 300,000, with many students struggling to return after long holidays like Golden Week. In this context, a sixth-grade girl who overcame school absence shared her story.

Carp Streamers Adorn Tokyo Tower on Children's Day

Despite the unseasonable heat, many visitors crowded in to view a total of 333 carp streamers, both large and small, displayed today, on Children's Day, in front of Tokyo Tower.

FOLLOW US
         