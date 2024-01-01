20-Year-Old Woman Arrested After 7-Hour ‘Free’ Karaoke

FUKUOKA, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - A young woman was arrested after spending seven hours in a karaoke room alone, even extending her stay, without any intention of paying.

Around 11:30 p.m. in the bustling Tenjin district of Fukuoka City, a 20-year-old woman entered a karaoke shop alone. She reportedly selected an all-night singing package that allowed her to stay until 6 a.m. the next day. During her visit, she also ordered fried chicken cartilage and seasoned cabbage, used the drink bar, and seemed to enjoy herself for over seven hours.

At around 7 a.m., the woman requested to extend her session. When a staff member asked her to settle the bill, she claimed she had no money in her wallet and requested to wait until the banks opened at 9 a.m. to withdraw funds. However, she was reported to the authorities and arrested on the spot. It was found that she only had a few dozen yen on her.

The woman admitted that she currently had no place to live or funds, stating, "I had no intention of paying from the start."

Source: ANN