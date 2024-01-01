News On Japan
Society

American Tourist Carves Initials on Meiji Shrine Gate

TOKYO, Nov 14 (News On Japan) - A 65-year-old American tourist, Hays Steve Lee, was arrested on suspicion of property damage after reportedly carving letters into the torii gate at Meiji Shrine, Tokyo's prominent cultural landmark.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, Lee arrived in Japan on October 11th for a family tour with four relatives. During his visit, he allegedly engraved the initials of his family members into the shrine’s torii gate.

In questioning, Lee admitted to the allegations, saying, “There is no mistake.”

