Man arrested over fire that killed 2 people in apartment building for homeless people
自立支援施設で火災、２人が死亡…入居の67歳の男、放火の疑いで逮捕「灯油を自分の部屋にまいて、火をつけた」
HOKKAIDO, Oct 03 (Japan Today) - Police in Kita-Hiroshima, Hokkaido, have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of murder after the two-floor apartment building for homeless people, in which he lived, was set on fire, killing two people.
According to police, the fire occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. NHK quoted police as saying that the suspect, Masami Ogino, has admitted to arson and that he set fire to his room on the second floor by pouring kerosene on the floor and igniting it.
Police said Ogino told them that he wanted to kill the manager of the building which is run by a non-profit organization. The facility houses 14 tenants who are homeless or cannot afford to pay much rent elsewhere. The manager also lives there. ...continue reading
Oct 03 (HBCニュース 北海道放送) - 30日早朝、北海道北広島市の共同住宅で火事があり、２人が死亡しました。警察は、入居者の67歳の男を現住建造物等放火の疑いで逮捕しました。
Japan Today - Oct 03
Antonio Inoki, pro wrestling star turned politician dies
DW News - Oct 01
Antonio Inoki, a Japanese professional wrestling star turned politician, died on Saturday, aged 79, according to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a company he founded.
Japan court rejects long-stay visa for gay U.S. man married to Japanese
Kyodo - Sep 30
A Japanese court on Friday upheld the denial of a long-term residence visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States.
Arrested group had 20,000 orders for forged residence cards
NHK - Sep 30
Japanese police have arrested five Chinese and one Japanese on suspicion of forging hundreds of residence cards to be issued to foreign residents in Japan.
Male rapper arrested for threatening woman on social media
Japan Today - Sep 29
Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old rapper on suspicion of threatening a female acquaintance on a social networking site.
Two women murdered in Okayama house, missing car found in Hiroshima
News On Japan - Sep 28
A car missing from the scene of the murder of 2 women in a house in Ibara City, Okayama Prefecture, has been found in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
Two plead guilty over death of 5-year-old boy left on bus
Japan Today - Sep 27
The former head of a nursery school and an employee of the school went on trial on Monday over the death of a 5-year-old boy left on a bus for hours in the summer of 2021.
Search continues for girl, 7, missing for 4 days in eastern Japan
Kyodo - Sep 27
Police on Monday continued searching for a 7-year-old girl who went missing after she left her home in an eastern Japan city to go to a nearby park four days ago.
Japan’s Raincoat Man arrested for stealing 360 women’s raincoats, 'As exciting as lingerie'
soranews24.com - Sep 27
Officers from the Osaka Prefectural Police’s Abeno Precinct have placed Yoshio Yoda, a 51-year-old newspaper deliveryman, under arrest for a series of thefts of women’s raincoats.
Ex-KAT-TUN singer Tanaka goes on trial for drug possession
Japan Today - Sep 23
A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, went on trial in Chiba Prefecture on Thursday, charged with violating the Stimulants Control Law.
Friend of mother who starved son to death sentenced to 15 years
Kyodo - Sep 22
A 49-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after a Japanese court found that she had manipulated her friend to starve her 5-year-old son to death.
64-year-old man arrested over murder of wife in car crash
Japan Today - Sep 22
Police in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-old wife after he drove a car with her in it off a mountain road in an attempt to kill himself along with her.
14-year-old boy arrested for robbing convenience store after threatening manager with metal bat
Japan Today - Sep 22
Police in Akishima, Tokyo, have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbing a convenience store.
Tokyo police arrest 4 Vietnamese over drug-related death of woman
NHK - Sep 22
Police in Tokyo have arrested four Vietnamese for failing to assist a fellow Vietnamese woman who died after taking illegal drugs.
Remains of 3 people found in burned-out car in Yokosuka park
Japan Today - Sep 22
Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, said the remains of three people were found in a burned-out car at a park on Wednesday morning.
Emperor Emeritus undergoes cataract surgery
NHK - Sep 20
Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito has undergone cataract surgery at a hospital in Tokyo.
