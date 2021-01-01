Man arrested over fire that killed 2 people in apartment building for homeless people

According to police, the fire occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. NHK quoted police as saying that the suspect, Masami Ogino, has admitted to arson and that he set fire to his room on the second floor by pouring kerosene on the floor and igniting it.

Police said Ogino told them that he wanted to kill the manager of the building which is run by a non-profit organization. The facility houses 14 tenants who are homeless or cannot afford to pay much rent elsewhere. The manager also lives there.

Oct 03 (HBCニュース 北海道放送) - 30日早朝、北海道北広島市の共同住宅で火事があり、２人が死亡しました。警察は、入居者の67歳の男を現住建造物等放火の疑いで逮捕しました。