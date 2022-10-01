Body in river near Tokyo confirmed as that of missing 7-yr-old girl
不明女児と判明も残された「矛盾」 元刑事どう見る
CHIBA, Oct 07 (Kyodo) - A body found recently in a river in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, has been confirmed as that of a 7-year-old girl who went missing in late September, investigative sources said Thursday.
Using DNA analysis, the body was identified as that of Saya Minami, a first-grader from the Chiba city of Matsudo. The results of an autopsy suggested she may have drowned. No evidence of wounds to suggest foul play were found.
According to local authorities, the body was discovered Tuesday in the Edo River, around 15 kilometers downstream from where the girl's shoes and socks were found on a riverbank on Sept. 24, the day after she went missing. ...continue reading
Oct 07 (ANNnewsCH) - 旧江戸川で見つかった女の子の遺体は行方不明の南朝芽さんだと分かりました。朝芽さんに一体、何があったのでしょうか。元刑事が現場で感じた矛盾とは。 ...continue reading
Monkeys on the loose in Mie Prefecture
News On Japan - Oct 07
Dozens of monkeys roaming through a residential area of Kuwana City, Mie Prefecture, are caught on camera by a local resident.
Body in river near Tokyo confirmed as that of missing 7-yr-old girl
A body found recently in a river in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, has been confirmed as that of a 7-year-old girl who went missing in late September, investigative sources said Thursday.
Sex bomb: Japan suspect bag turns out to be 'adult goods'
A team of police explosives experts in Japan rushed to the scene of a suspicious package in a parking lot this week -- only to find discarded sex toys inside.
Japan's 'cool' tattoo culture reflects changing values
Tattooing has a long and complex history in Japan. Its lineage can be traced to facial designs on haniwa, ancient clay figurines dating from the fourth and fifth centuries, but it was also used to punish recidivist criminals, who were humiliated by having their foreheads inscribed with four strokes composing the ideogram for "dog."
Japanese emperor Naruhito to take MRI test in November
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, 62, will have an MRI scan of his prostate after doctors detected "somewhat concerning indications" in health exams, the palace said on Monday.
Are Japanese not workaholics!?
Japanese employees are famous for working long hours but labor productivity is very low when it comes to work efficiency.
Man arrested over fire that killed 2 people in apartment building for homeless people
Police in Kita-Hiroshima, Hokkaido, have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of murder after the two-floor apartment building for homeless people, in which he lived, was set on fire, killing two people.
Antonio Inoki, pro wrestling star turned politician dies
Antonio Inoki, a Japanese professional wrestling star turned politician, died on Saturday, aged 79, according to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a company he founded.
Japan court rejects long-stay visa for gay U.S. man married to Japanese
A Japanese court on Friday upheld the denial of a long-term residence visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States.
Arrested group had 20,000 orders for forged residence cards
Japanese police have arrested five Chinese and one Japanese on suspicion of forging hundreds of residence cards to be issued to foreign residents in Japan.
Male rapper arrested for threatening woman on social media
Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old rapper on suspicion of threatening a female acquaintance on a social networking site.
Two women murdered in Okayama house, missing car found in Hiroshima
A car missing from the scene of the murder of 2 women in a house in Ibara City, Okayama Prefecture, has been found in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
Two plead guilty over death of 5-year-old boy left on bus
The former head of a nursery school and an employee of the school went on trial on Monday over the death of a 5-year-old boy left on a bus for hours in the summer of 2021.
Search continues for girl, 7, missing for 4 days in eastern Japan
Police on Monday continued searching for a 7-year-old girl who went missing after she left her home in an eastern Japan city to go to a nearby park four days ago.
Japan’s Raincoat Man arrested for stealing 360 women’s raincoats, 'As exciting as lingerie'
Officers from the Osaka Prefectural Police’s Abeno Precinct have placed Yoshio Yoda, a 51-year-old newspaper deliveryman, under arrest for a series of thefts of women’s raincoats.
Ex-KAT-TUN singer Tanaka goes on trial for drug possession
A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, went on trial in Chiba Prefecture on Thursday, charged with violating the Stimulants Control Law.
