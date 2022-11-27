Mexico legend claims Spain deliberately lost to Japan in controversial World Cup clash

Hugo Sanchez believes Spain deliberately lost to Japan on Thursday night to avoid a last-16 clash against Croatia and a potential quarter-final against Brazil at the World Cup.

Unfancied Japan defeated Spain 2-1 to finish top of Group E and send Germany packing. It was a controversial result, as the ball appeared to go out of play in the build-up to Ao Tanaka's winner. A VAR review confirmed a tiny part of the ball was still in play.

Spain were one goal to the good and in control of the game before Japan's stunning fightback. Mexico legend Sanchez, who played and managed his country, thinks Spain were happy to lose the game and receive a more favourable tie against Morocco. ...continue reading