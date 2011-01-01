Day Trip to Hakone from Tokyo: Volcanic Valley, Black Eggs and Pirate Ships!
Japan by Food -- Dec 05
One of the most popular destinations for a day trip from Tokyo, Hakone is a hot springs town full of beautiful views and tasty treats.
Shizuka travels up mountains, over lakes, and through the shrines of Hakone to visit places offering unique Hakone food, like coal black onsen eggs and “power” mochi.
Shizuka begins her adventure by exploring an active volcano, and trying the black onsen tamago, or hot springs eggs, that the area is famous for. Then, she travels across the lake on a pirate ship, and reenacts some of her favorite boat-related movie scenes. After her Oscar-worthy performance, she enjoys a Japanese hot pot and grated mountain yam. Finally, she explores Hakone shrine and ends up at a cha-ya (tea shop) that’s stood the test of time.
22 prison officers inflict violence on inmates in central Japan
NHK - Dec 10
Japan's Justice Minister Saito Ken has said that 22 prison officers in central Japan had repeatedly assaulted inmates from November last year through August this year.
NHK - Dec 10
Japan's Justice Minister Saito Ken has said that 22 prison officers in central Japan had repeatedly assaulted inmates from November last year through August this year.
22 prison officers inflict violence on inmates in central Japan
NHK - Dec 10
Japan's Justice Minister Saito Ken has said that 22 prison officers in central Japan had repeatedly assaulted inmates from November last year through August this year.
NHK - Dec 10
Japan's Justice Minister Saito Ken has said that 22 prison officers in central Japan had repeatedly assaulted inmates from November last year through August this year.
Covid-convenient frozen food chosen as ‘dish of the year’ by Japanese research firm
South China Morning Post - Dec 10
Frozen food was selected as Japan’s “dish of the year” for 2022 by the Gurunavi Research Institute on December 6.
South China Morning Post - Dec 10
Frozen food was selected as Japan’s “dish of the year” for 2022 by the Gurunavi Research Institute on December 6.
Japan’s sewer pipes may soon be crawling with spider-like inspection robots
South China Morning Post - Dec 10
A Japanese robotics start-up has developed spider-like robots to inspect and maintain the country’s sewer pipes as the country grapples with a labour shortage in the industry.
South China Morning Post - Dec 10
A Japanese robotics start-up has developed spider-like robots to inspect and maintain the country’s sewer pipes as the country grapples with a labour shortage in the industry.
SolarDuck set to build Japan’s first offshore floating solar demonstrator
offshore-energy.biz - Dec 10
Dutch-Norwegian company SolarDuck has been awarded a contract to develop Japan’s first offshore floating solar power generation and automated sailing boat technology demonstrator together with local partners.
offshore-energy.biz - Dec 10
Dutch-Norwegian company SolarDuck has been awarded a contract to develop Japan’s first offshore floating solar power generation and automated sailing boat technology demonstrator together with local partners.
What is blockchain technology in warehousing?
newsonjapan.com - Dec 09
Information sharing is facilitated by blockchain and is more transparent, secure, and accurate.
newsonjapan.com - Dec 09
Information sharing is facilitated by blockchain and is more transparent, secure, and accurate.
Japanese research team discovers over 160 new Nazca Lines
NHK - Dec 09
A Japanese university team studying the Nazca Lines, a UNESCO world heritage site in Peru, says it has discovered 168 new geoglyphs.
NHK - Dec 09
A Japanese university team studying the Nazca Lines, a UNESCO world heritage site in Peru, says it has discovered 168 new geoglyphs.
Japan shuns U.S. to sign next-gen fighter plan with U.K., Italy
Nikkei - Dec 09
Japan, the U.K. and Italy have agreed to jointly develop next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035, the three countries announced on Friday, a collaborative effort that reflects the need to respond together to growing geopolitical threats from the likes of China and Russia.
Nikkei - Dec 09
Japan, the U.K. and Italy have agreed to jointly develop next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035, the three countries announced on Friday, a collaborative effort that reflects the need to respond together to growing geopolitical threats from the likes of China and Russia.
Japan billionaire Maezawa says K-pop star, 7 others to join Moon trip
Kyodo - Dec 09
Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa said Friday K-pop artist Top and American DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members who will join him on a private space trip to orbit the Moon in 2023.
Kyodo - Dec 09
Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa said Friday K-pop artist Top and American DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members who will join him on a private space trip to orbit the Moon in 2023.
Empress Masako turns 59; reflects on half a lifetime as royal
Japan Today - Dec 09
Empress Masako, on the occasion of her 59th birthday Friday, reflected on having spent exactly half of her life in the imperial family since marrying Emperor Naruhito in June 1993, saying she felt "deeply moved" by her years as royalty.
Japan Today - Dec 09
Empress Masako, on the occasion of her 59th birthday Friday, reflected on having spent exactly half of her life in the imperial family since marrying Emperor Naruhito in June 1993, saying she felt "deeply moved" by her years as royalty.
Egg prices in Tokyo on the rise
NHK - Dec 09
Egg prices are surging in Japan largely because the cost of feeding hens is too. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent those prices rocketing, and the spread of bird flu in the country has made matters worse.
NHK - Dec 09
Egg prices are surging in Japan largely because the cost of feeding hens is too. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent those prices rocketing, and the spread of bird flu in the country has made matters worse.
Japan Lower House passes bill regulating religious donations
NHK - Dec 09
Japan's Lower House has passed a bill that would regulate religious donations, including those to the group formerly known as the Unification Church.
NHK - Dec 09
Japan's Lower House has passed a bill that would regulate religious donations, including those to the group formerly known as the Unification Church.
Yakuza may be blocked from using all expressways in Japan within the decade
soranews24.com - Dec 09
In 2011, the Japanese prefectural governments passed Organized Crime Exclusion Ordinances which prohibit companies from doing business with members of organized crime groups.
soranews24.com - Dec 09
In 2011, the Japanese prefectural governments passed Organized Crime Exclusion Ordinances which prohibit companies from doing business with members of organized crime groups.
Park in Nagano to be closed following noise complaints from single household
NHK - Dec 09
A public park in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, is set to be shut down this month following complaints about noise for years from a single household in the neighborhood.
NHK - Dec 09
A public park in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, is set to be shut down this month following complaints about noise for years from a single household in the neighborhood.
Former police officer arrested for 5th time for sexual assault and other crimes
NHK - Dec 09
A former police officer, who has been sacked from his post near Tokyo for sexual assault and other charges, has been arrested again for suspicion of another assault. He has now been arrested for the fifth time.
NHK - Dec 09
A former police officer, who has been sacked from his post near Tokyo for sexual assault and other charges, has been arrested again for suspicion of another assault. He has now been arrested for the fifth time.
How to Buy Bitcoin?
newsonjapan.com - Dec 09
If you are thinking of buying bitcoin, then you must be a technology geek or a digital assets enthusiast.
newsonjapan.com - Dec 09
If you are thinking of buying bitcoin, then you must be a technology geek or a digital assets enthusiast.
Food Page: 1 | 2 | 3