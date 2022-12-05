Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Reuters -- Dec 06
Croatia goalkeeper Dominic Kivakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida before Mario Pasalic netted the winning spot-kick in their 3-1 shootout win over Japan on Monday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.
With the scores deadlocked at 1-1 after an absorbing 90 minutes, Japan's Kaoru Mitoma went closest in the scrappy half-hour of extra time, forcing Kivakovic to parry away his powerful drive.
Daichi Kamada had shot off target after a flowing Japan counter-attack minutes before Daizen Maeda deservedly put them ahead in the 43rd minute, firing home from close range after Ritsu Doan delivered an in-swinging cross into the penalty area. ...continue reading
Samurai Blue get hero's welcome on return to Japan from World Cup in Qatar
Japan Times - Dec 08
Japan’s national soccer team returned home on Wednesday having surprised the world with group-stage wins over Germany and Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, eventually exiting in the round of 16 on penalties to Croatia.
Ohtani wins All-MLB Team awards for 2nd straight year
NHK - Dec 07
Japanese Major Leaguer Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has been chosen as a starting pitcher and designated hitter for the All-MLB Team.
Japanese fans applaud Samurai Blue despite loss to Croatia on penalties
NHK - Dec 06
Hundreds of soccer fans witnessed Japan's heartbreaking World Cup defeat to Croatia at a public viewing spot in Tokyo. Their reaction to the loss, however, was largely positive.
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Reuters - Dec 06
Croatia goalkeeper Dominic Kivakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida before Mario Pasalic netted the winning spot-kick in their 3-1 shootout win over Japan on Monday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.
Mexico legend claims Spain deliberately lost to Japan in controversial World Cup clash
mirror.co.uk - Dec 03
Hugo Sanchez believes Spain deliberately lost to Japan on Thursday night to avoid a last-16 clash against Croatia and a potential quarter-final against Brazil at the World Cup.
World Cup redemption for Japan coach 29 years later in Qatar
AP - Dec 02
The “Agony of Doha” came 29 years ago, and Hajime Moriyasu experienced it first-hand as a midfielder on Japan’s national soccer team.
Japan complete epic turnaround to beat Spain and top Group E
thesportsman.com - Dec 02
In the space of six second half minutes, Japan launched and completed an epic World Cup turnaround that saw them top Group E and beat Spain 2-1 on the night.
Japanese centre-back Yuki Kobayashi joins Celtic from Vissel Kobe
newsonjapan.com - Dec 01
Celtic have once again exploited the Japanese football market by signing Vissel Kobe centre-back, Yuki Kobayashi.
Japanese fans tidy up, say ‘thank you’ at World Cup
taipeitimes.com - Nov 28
The sight of Japanese fans at a World Cup bagging trash after a match - win or lose - always surprises non-Japanese. Japanese players are famous for doing the same in their team dressing room: hanging up towels, cleaning the floor and even leaving a thank-you note.
Costa Rica blow Group E open with victory over Japan
newsday - Nov 28
Costa Rica kept their chances alive of qualifying for the round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Japan in Group E at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.
Rank-and-filer Abi wins Kyushu sumo tournament after 3-way playoff
NHK - Nov 28
Rank-and-file wrestler Abi has won the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament after the first three-way playoff in 28 years.
2022 JAPAN CUP (G1) | JRA Official
JRA公式チャンネル - Nov 27
Sunday, 27 November 2022 TOKYO Japan Autumn International JAPAN CUP in association with LONGINES(International Invitational) (G1) 2400m, Turf
World Cup: Japan cleans up locker room after beating Germany
inquirer.net - Nov 25
Japanese courtesy was on full display again at the World Cup when the national team left their dressing room spotless with an extra touch of kindness after their incredible 2-1 comeback win against Germany on Wednesday.
Japan upsets Germany 2-1
sen.com.au - Nov 24
Japan pulled off a major upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar overnight.
Experiencing the amazing technique of a "female heat wave master"
Fuji News Network - Nov 22
As people become more conscious about their health, saunas that work up a sweat are booming. FNN Prime Online focuses on Atsuko Goto, a female heat wave master who supported the boom and achieved the feat of being ranked third in the world.
We are not doing it for the camera! Japanese fans cleaning Qatar stadium shock football fans
standardmedia.co.ke - Nov 22
Japanese fans on Sunday shocked Qatari locals by clearing up Al Bayt stadium after Qatar vs Ecuador World Cup opening game, despite the fact, their team did not even feature in the match.
