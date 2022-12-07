Japanese lawmakers debate bill on religious donations

The legislation would ban religious groups from soliciting donations in an unscrupulous manner. Opposition lawmakers want to revise the bill to ban donations that are made under the influence of so-called mind control.

Constitutional Democratic Party lawmaker Yunoki Michiyoshi said, "The former Unification Church has conducted those acts. By clearly banning them, the group's victims would be able to obtain financial relief."

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said, "In many cases, victims would be able to revoke those donations under this new legislation and a bill to revise the Consumer Contract Act."

Japan's Prime Minister also referred to cases where people donated or made promises in a confused state of mind. He said they could exercise their rights to cancel after leaving religious groups if they can prove they made donations under duress.