Japan's QAnon members convicted of trespassing at COVID vaccination sites

The Tokyo District Court sentenced Hiroyuki Kuraoka, 44, a member of YamatoQ, a group that strongly opposes COVID-19 vaccinations to 18 months in prison suspended for three years. Two were given one-year sentences and the other two were sentenced to 10 months, all with three-year suspensions.

Presiding Judge Kiichi Hiraide recognized Kuraoka played a leading role in the incident and was the most responsible of those involved.

The acts were "premeditated and greatly disturbed the peace at the vaccination sites. They cannot escape severe blame as they committed the crime to force their opinions on others," the judge said.

According to the ruling, Kuraoka and other members of the group barged into vaccination venues in the capital's Shinjuku Ward and other areas earlier this year. ...continue reading