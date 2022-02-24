Severed Head, Mutilated Bodies: How grisly cat killings have Japan on edge

Multiple incidents of cat killings that came to light in Japan’s Saitama city over the last month have triggered fear among the residents. One of the bodies of the mangled feline was found near an elementary school, raising concerns about children’s safety

The horrendous killings of cats in Japan’s Saitama city last month have raised alarm.

In early March, a teenager was arrested at a junior high school near Tokyo for stabbing a teacher. As per The Japan News, the 17-year-old has claimed he was behind the recent brutal murders of cats in Saitama, located near greater Tokyo.

The police are probing his possible role in the cat murders, Japanese media has reported.

Early in February, the severed head and paws of a brown spotted cat were discovered along the banks of the Arakawa River in Saitama, as per CNN.

Days later, the remaining body, of what police believe was the same cat, came up on the grounds of an elementary school.

Till mid-February, two more mutilated cats, one on a park bench, and the other tied with a piece of string and hanging from the climbing frame at a junior school were found. ...continue reading