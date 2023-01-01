Ohtani hits home run from his knee in return to Team Japan
MLB -- Mar 07
On Monday evening inside a packed Kyocera Dome, as Japan took on the Hanshin Tigers in its first exhibition game before the 2023 World Baseball Classic begins, Ohtani finally put on Japan's iconic white pinstriped jersey again.
After striking out in his first at-bat, Ohtani came to the plate in the top of the third against the Tigers' Hiroto Saiki. This time, he did not miss. Even though he had to go down to his left knee, the two-way star lifted the ball high over the center-field wall for a three-run home run.
"As my physical condition isn't 100% because of jetlag, I feel a bit worried about missing a pitch over the plate," Ohtani said. "Still, I was able to get a good swing on a split." ...continue reading
Can Japan win the World Baseball Classic for a third time?
newsonjapan.com - Mar 10
Japan are a two-time World Baseball Classic winner. However, it seems like a long time ago that Japan won those honours.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 10
Japan are a two-time World Baseball Classic winner. However, it seems like a long time ago that Japan won those honours.
Former Japanese women’s national team player criticises federation for unprofessionalism
newsonjapan.com - Mar 10
Japan’s women’s national team finished second in February’s SheBelieves Cup held in the United States.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 10
Japan’s women’s national team finished second in February’s SheBelieves Cup held in the United States.
Homecoming hero Ohtani helps Japan win baseball opener
france24.com - Mar 09
Major league superstar Shohei Ohtani was given a hero's welcome as he led Japan to an 8-1 win over China in their World Baseball Classic opener in Tokyo on Thursday.
france24.com - Mar 09
Major league superstar Shohei Ohtani was given a hero's welcome as he led Japan to an 8-1 win over China in their World Baseball Classic opener in Tokyo on Thursday.
Japan’s J-League considering a switch to an autumn-spring schedule to fall in line with major European leagues
newsonjapan.com - Mar 09
Japan’s J-League is considering a switch to an autumn-spring soccer schedule, which is the norm in the major European soccer leagues.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 09
Japan’s J-League is considering a switch to an autumn-spring soccer schedule, which is the norm in the major European soccer leagues.
Shohei Ohtani, other Asian stars chase World Baseball Classic glory
Nikkei - Mar 08
The fifth edition of the World Baseball Classic begins on Wednesday after a six-year hiatus, bringing together a constellation of star players from Japan, South Korea and others from around the globe.
Nikkei - Mar 08
The fifth edition of the World Baseball Classic begins on Wednesday after a six-year hiatus, bringing together a constellation of star players from Japan, South Korea and others from around the globe.
Ohtani hits home run from his knee in return to Team Japan
MLB - Mar 07
On Monday evening inside a packed Kyocera Dome, as Japan took on the Hanshin Tigers in its first exhibition game before the 2023 World Baseball Classic begins, Ohtani finally put on Japan's iconic white pinstriped jersey again.
MLB - Mar 07
On Monday evening inside a packed Kyocera Dome, as Japan took on the Hanshin Tigers in its first exhibition game before the 2023 World Baseball Classic begins, Ohtani finally put on Japan's iconic white pinstriped jersey again.
Tokyo Marathon returns to pre-pandemic scale
NHK - Mar 05
The Tokyo Marathon is being held on the scale it was known for before the coronavirus pandemic for the first time in four years. It is one of the largest races in Japan.
NHK - Mar 05
The Tokyo Marathon is being held on the scale it was known for before the coronavirus pandemic for the first time in four years. It is one of the largest races in Japan.
Basketball: Japan ends World Cup qualifiers with win over Bahrain
Kyodo - Feb 27
Japan cruised past Bahrain 95-72 on Sunday in its final match of Asian qualifying for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Kyodo - Feb 27
Japan cruised past Bahrain 95-72 on Sunday in its final match of Asian qualifying for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Figure skating: Yuzuru Hanyu performs solo ice show at Tokyo Dome
Kyodo - Feb 27
Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu had a solo ice show at Tokyo Dome on Sunday, making him the first skater to do so there.
Kyodo - Feb 27
Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu had a solo ice show at Tokyo Dome on Sunday, making him the first skater to do so there.
Southern Japan aims to lure foreign cyclists through bike race
Nikkei - Feb 20
Organizers of the Tour de Kyushu 2023 are preparing to showcase Japan's southernmost main island as an attractive destination for global cycle tourism through the international multistage bicycle road race this autumn.
Nikkei - Feb 20
Organizers of the Tour de Kyushu 2023 are preparing to showcase Japan's southernmost main island as an attractive destination for global cycle tourism through the international multistage bicycle road race this autumn.
Man indicted for shooting fireworks at Shibuya scramble crossing
Japan Today - Feb 17
A 35-year-old man who shot fireworks over a crowd at Tokyo’s famous Shibuya scramble crossing last year has been sent to prosecutors.
Japan Today - Feb 17
A 35-year-old man who shot fireworks over a crowd at Tokyo’s famous Shibuya scramble crossing last year has been sent to prosecutors.
Rugby: Japan looks to foreign referees to raise its officiating level
Kyodo - Feb 11
Just as star players from overseas have improved the quality of Japanese domestic rugby, Japan's League One is hoping to do the same with its refereeing standards by importing top officials from other countries.
Kyodo - Feb 11
Just as star players from overseas have improved the quality of Japanese domestic rugby, Japan's League One is hoping to do the same with its refereeing standards by importing top officials from other countries.
Iaoya Inoue named Japan’s best boxer for record-breaking sixth time
- Feb 10
The Japanese Boxing Commission and the Sportswriters Club held their annual awards ceremony at the Tokyo Dome Hotel on Wednesday.
- Feb 10
The Japanese Boxing Commission and the Sportswriters Club held their annual awards ceremony at the Tokyo Dome Hotel on Wednesday.
World Cup Boosts Japanese Football
newsonjapan.com - Feb 09
Many regions and nations took positives from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
newsonjapan.com - Feb 09
Many regions and nations took positives from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
How Japan Produces So Much Talent!
Euro Football Daily - Feb 06
hey may have just fallen short of making their first ever quarter-final, but Japan’s performance at the 2022 World Cup was one of the biggest stories of Qatar, topping a group containing two of the three previous world champions in Spain and Germany, beating both of them in the process – a feat made all the more impressive by the fact that both opponents had Champions League-winning managers in the dugout.
Euro Football Daily - Feb 06
hey may have just fallen short of making their first ever quarter-final, but Japan’s performance at the 2022 World Cup was one of the biggest stories of Qatar, topping a group containing two of the three previous world champions in Spain and Germany, beating both of them in the process – a feat made all the more impressive by the fact that both opponents had Champions League-winning managers in the dugout.
Japan's 'King Kazu' joins Portuguese side at 55
sportsbrief.com - Feb 01
Japanese football star Kazuyoshi Miura extended his decades-long playing career on Wednesday less than a month before his 56th birthday, joining Portuguese second-division outfit Oliveirense on loan.
sportsbrief.com - Feb 01
Japanese football star Kazuyoshi Miura extended his decades-long playing career on Wednesday less than a month before his 56th birthday, joining Portuguese second-division outfit Oliveirense on loan.
Sports Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7