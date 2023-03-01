Tokyo court orders retrial of 1966 quadruple murder case
袴田事件の再審開始認める決定 「5点の衣類」血痕の色の変化が争点
Kyodo -- Mar 13
A Tokyo court ordered Monday that the case against a former professional boxer, who was sentenced to death over a 1966 quadruple murder case in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, be retried.
The Tokyo High Court approved the reopening of the case against Iwao Hakamata, 87, who was freed in 2014 after spending nearly half a century on death row. His sentence was finalized in 1980 although he pleaded innocent at trial. ...continue reading
Mar 13 (ANNnewsCH) - いわゆる「袴田事件」について再審＝裁判のやり直しを求めた裁判で、東京高裁は13日午後、再審の開始を認める決定をしました。 ...continue reading
Tokyo court orders retrial of 1966 quadruple murder case
Kyodo - Mar 13
A Tokyo court ordered Monday that the case against a former professional boxer, who was sentenced to death over a 1966 quadruple murder case in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, be retried.
Kyodo - Mar 13
A Tokyo court ordered Monday that the case against a former professional boxer, who was sentenced to death over a 1966 quadruple murder case in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, be retried.
70-year-old man arrested after menacing passenger with knife on bullet train
Japan Today - Mar 12
Police in Omiya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he menaced another passenger with a knife on a bullet train on Saturday.
Japan Today - Mar 12
Police in Omiya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he menaced another passenger with a knife on a bullet train on Saturday.
Japan's great quake: 12 years later, 30,000 still unable to go home
Nikkei - Mar 11
More than 30,000 Japanese remain displaced after a major earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan 12 years ago on Saturday, even as some of the worst affected areas reopen to former residents.
Nikkei - Mar 11
More than 30,000 Japanese remain displaced after a major earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan 12 years ago on Saturday, even as some of the worst affected areas reopen to former residents.
60-year-old Japanese laundromat owner fights panty thief half his age, almost gets run over
soranews24.com - Mar 11
Thief tells owner what he’s doing in “none of your concern,” but brave senior disagrees.
soranews24.com - Mar 11
Thief tells owner what he’s doing in “none of your concern,” but brave senior disagrees.
Hot spring inn in western Japan searched over alleged poor sanitary practices
NHK - Mar 10
Police in Fukuoka Prefecture, western Japan, have searched a traditional Japanese inn over suspected poor sanitary practices for its hot spring bath.
NHK - Mar 10
Police in Fukuoka Prefecture, western Japan, have searched a traditional Japanese inn over suspected poor sanitary practices for its hot spring bath.
Court upholds 15-yr sentence on woman for starving a friend's son
Kyodo - Mar 09
A high court upheld on Thursday a sentence of 15 years in prison given to a woman for manipulating a fellow mother to starve her 5-year-old son to death in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Fukuoka in 2020.
Kyodo - Mar 09
A high court upheld on Thursday a sentence of 15 years in prison given to a woman for manipulating a fellow mother to starve her 5-year-old son to death in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Fukuoka in 2020.
Man arrested for stealing underwear from laundromat
Japan Today - Mar 08
Police in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of stealing women’s underwear from a coin-operated laundromat and injuring the laundromat owner, as he fled the scene by car.
Japan Today - Mar 08
Police in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of stealing women’s underwear from a coin-operated laundromat and injuring the laundromat owner, as he fled the scene by car.
Japan resumes horse-carriage processions for new foreign ambassadors
NHK - Mar 08
Japan's Imperial Household Agency has resumed processions of horse-drawn carriages for newly appointed foreign ambassadors, after a three-year suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NHK - Mar 08
Japan's Imperial Household Agency has resumed processions of horse-drawn carriages for newly appointed foreign ambassadors, after a three-year suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Woman gets 11 years for murder of mentally ill husband with son's help
Japan Today - Mar 08
A Japanese court on Tuesday sentenced a woman to 11 years in prison over the 2011 murder of her mentally ill husband with the help of their son, a former doctor indicted for the alleged consensual killing of a terminally ill woman.
Japan Today - Mar 08
A Japanese court on Tuesday sentenced a woman to 11 years in prison over the 2011 murder of her mentally ill husband with the help of their son, a former doctor indicted for the alleged consensual killing of a terminally ill woman.
Severed Head, Mutilated Bodies: How grisly cat killings have Japan on edge
firstpost.com - Mar 07
Multiple incidents of cat killings that came to light in Japan’s Saitama city over the last month have triggered fear among the residents. One of the bodies of the mangled feline was found near an elementary school, raising concerns about children’s safety
firstpost.com - Mar 07
Multiple incidents of cat killings that came to light in Japan’s Saitama city over the last month have triggered fear among the residents. One of the bodies of the mangled feline was found near an elementary school, raising concerns about children’s safety
Man suspected of killing university student with thallium
Japan Today - Mar 05
Osaka police have arrested a man suspected in the poisoning death of a university student in Kyoto in October last year and sent him to prosecutors on Saturday for the alleged murder.
Japan Today - Mar 05
Osaka police have arrested a man suspected in the poisoning death of a university student in Kyoto in October last year and sent him to prosecutors on Saturday for the alleged murder.
Japanese actor sues lawyer for sexual harassment
NHK - Mar 04
A Japanese female stage actor has sued a prominent sexual harassment lawyer for sexual harassment.
NHK - Mar 04
A Japanese female stage actor has sued a prominent sexual harassment lawyer for sexual harassment.
Why virgin men should move to Japan
The Japan Reporter - Mar 04
Japan’s rise of virginity and lack of interest in sex isn't necessarily a negative thing for everyone who plans to move here.
The Japan Reporter - Mar 04
Japan’s rise of virginity and lack of interest in sex isn't necessarily a negative thing for everyone who plans to move here.
Husband of Japan’s ex-princess Mako registered as lawyer in New York
South China Morning Post - Mar 02
Kei Komuro, the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro, has been registered as a lawyer in New York, a local judicial website showed.
South China Morning Post - Mar 02
Kei Komuro, the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro, has been registered as a lawyer in New York, a local judicial website showed.
Deaths jumped 8.9% in Japan in 2022 to almost double birth total
Nikkei - Feb 28
Total deaths in Japan jumped nearly 9% in 2022 from the previous year, underscoring the severe impact of the aging population and the COVID pandemic.
Nikkei - Feb 28
Total deaths in Japan jumped nearly 9% in 2022 from the previous year, underscoring the severe impact of the aging population and the COVID pandemic.
Ex-KAT-TUN singer Tanaka jailed for drug possession
Japan Today - Feb 28
A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, has been sentenced to 16 months in prison after being found guilty of violating the Stimulants Control Law.
Japan Today - Feb 28
A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, has been sentenced to 16 months in prison after being found guilty of violating the Stimulants Control Law.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7