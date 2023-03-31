An estimated 1.46 million people socially withdrawn in Japan, govt. survey finds

A government survey has found that an estimated 1.46 million people aged 15 to 64 in Japan are in a state of "hikikomori," or withdrawal from society.

The Cabinet Office conducted the survey in November, targeting a total of 30,000 people aged 10 to 69 across the country. There were 13,769 respondents.

The results showed that for at least six months, more than 2 percent of people aged 15 to 64 have mostly stopped going out or have gone out only for reasons related to their hobbies.

Significant changes in the social environment during the coronavirus pandemic appear to be behind the rise, as one in five people cited the pandemic as a main reason for becoming withdrawn from society. ...continue reading