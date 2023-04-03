'My Neighbour Totoro' play wins six prizes at Britain's Olivier Awards

A stage adaptation of the Japanese animated film "My Neighbour Totoro" has won six prizes at the Olivier Awards, Britain's most prestigious theater honor.

The Royal Shakespeare Company performed the play at a London theater between October 2022 and January, based on a film by Japanese anime giant Miyazaki Hayao.

The stage adaptation on Sunday won in six categories: best entertainment or comedy play, best director, costume design, sound design, set design, and lighting design. It had been nominated in nine categories.

Nakano Kimie, a Japanese designer, won the best costume design award.

British playwright Tom Morton-Smith adapted the film for the stage. ...continue reading