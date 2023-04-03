'My Neighbour Totoro' play wins six prizes at Britain's Olivier Awards
A stage adaptation of the Japanese animated film "My Neighbour Totoro" has won six prizes at the Olivier Awards, Britain's most prestigious theater honor.
The Royal Shakespeare Company performed the play at a London theater between October 2022 and January, based on a film by Japanese anime giant Miyazaki Hayao.
The stage adaptation on Sunday won in six categories: best entertainment or comedy play, best director, costume design, sound design, set design, and lighting design. It had been nominated in nine categories.
Nakano Kimie, a Japanese designer, won the best costume design award.
British playwright Tom Morton-Smith adapted the film for the stage. ...continue reading
Osaka police nab two men for prank at beef bowl eatery
Two men have been arrested for a prank involving ginger garnish at an Osaka beef bowl restaurant and posting a video of their act on social media.
Two men have been arrested for a prank involving ginger garnish at an Osaka beef bowl restaurant and posting a video of their act on social media.
Japan replaces ‘maverick’ ambassador to Australia
Japan is replacing its outspoken ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, with a long-serving diplomat who is the country’s current top diplomat in Turkey.
Japan is replacing its outspoken ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, with a long-serving diplomat who is the country’s current top diplomat in Turkey.
Bird flu is so bad that Japan is running out of land to bury chickens
Japan’s worst bird flu outbreak has decimated its poultry flocks and sent egg prices soaring.
Japan’s worst bird flu outbreak has decimated its poultry flocks and sent egg prices soaring.
Japan to raise parents' income cap for subsidizing college education
Japan's education ministry has decided to raise the income cap for families with three or more children that can receive financial support for higher education such as universities.
Japan's education ministry has decided to raise the income cap for families with three or more children that can receive financial support for higher education such as universities.
Japanese police arrest Marines after separate incidents in Okinawa nightlife district
Japanese police jailed two Marines on Okinawa in separate incidents over the weekend at a popular nightlife district outside Kadena Air Base.
Japanese police jailed two Marines on Okinawa in separate incidents over the weekend at a popular nightlife district outside Kadena Air Base.
Companies hold in-person welcome ceremonies for new employees
Many companies and organizations across Japan held in-person welcome ceremonies for new recruits on Monday, the first day of the new fiscal year.
Many companies and organizations across Japan held in-person welcome ceremonies for new recruits on Monday, the first day of the new fiscal year.
The reason Japan's crime rate will increase
Japan is famous for having a lower incidence of sexual crimes compared to other advanced countries, according to statistics.
Japan is famous for having a lower incidence of sexual crimes compared to other advanced countries, according to statistics.
Travelers from China to Japan no longer required to have negative test from Wed.
The Japanese government says that starting on Wednesday it will not require travelers from China to show a negative coronavirus test result if they have been vaccinated three times.
The Japanese government says that starting on Wednesday it will not require travelers from China to show a negative coronavirus test result if they have been vaccinated three times.
Over 30 dolphins washed ashore near Tokyo
Thirty-two dolphins have been found washed up on a beach on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo.
Thirty-two dolphins have been found washed up on a beach on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo.
Ryuichi Sakamoto, a godfather of electronic pop, has died
Ryuichi Sakamoto, a trailblazing composer and producer who was one of the first musicians to incorporate electronic production into popular songcraft, has died at the age of 71.
Ryuichi Sakamoto, a trailblazing composer and producer who was one of the first musicians to incorporate electronic production into popular songcraft, has died at the age of 71.
Why Nara should be on your bucketlist
Nara is absolutely magical and has the most adorable welcome greeters! Cute Deer, Amazing Temples + Traditional Japanese Food
Nara is absolutely magical and has the most adorable welcome greeters! Cute Deer, Amazing Temples + Traditional Japanese Food
Baseball: Yamanashi Gakuin rides ace to spring high school title
Yamanashi Gakuin beat Hotoku Gakuen 7-3 in the final of the 95th high school invitational baseball tournament Saturday at Koshien Stadium behind a complete game from ace Kengo Hayashi, claiming a first-ever national championship for Yamanashi Prefecture.
Yamanashi Gakuin beat Hotoku Gakuen 7-3 in the final of the 95th high school invitational baseball tournament Saturday at Koshien Stadium behind a complete game from ace Kengo Hayashi, claiming a first-ever national championship for Yamanashi Prefecture.
2 more Fukushima districts affected by 2011 nuclear accident declared livable
The Japanese government has allowed residents of two more districts near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to return.
The Japanese government has allowed residents of two more districts near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to return.
Deepest ever fish caught on camera off Japan
BBC reported that scientists have filmed a fish swimming at an extraordinary depth in the ocean, making it the deepest observation of this nature that has ever been made.
BBC reported that scientists have filmed a fish swimming at an extraordinary depth in the ocean, making it the deepest observation of this nature that has ever been made.
An estimated 1.46 million people socially withdrawn in Japan, govt. survey finds
A government survey has found that an estimated 1.46 million people aged 15 to 64 in Japan are in a state of "hikikomori," or withdrawal from society.
A government survey has found that an estimated 1.46 million people aged 15 to 64 in Japan are in a state of "hikikomori," or withdrawal from society.
