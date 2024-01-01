Sony, Honda Reveal Advanced EV Model Ahead of U.S. Tech Expo

LAS VEGAS, Jan 08 (News On Japan) - Ahead of the opening of CES, the world’s largest technology expo, Sony Group and Honda have unveiled their first mass-produced electric vehicle (EV) model under the ‘AFEELA’ brand.

The vehicle, named ‘AFEELA 1,’ was presented just before CES kicks off in the United States. Equipped with 40 cameras and sensors, including those mounted on the upper section of the windshield, the EV offers advanced driver assistance by monitoring the vehicle’s surroundings. Inside the cabin, a large display panel allows passengers to enjoy various Sony content. Additionally, the vehicle features an AI agent capable of providing personalized suggestions.

Sony Honda Mobility CEO Yasuhide Mizuno commented, "Unlike conventional cars, which people only use, ride, and drive, this vehicle can now act independently, gradually becoming more intelligent."

Priced at $89,900, or approximately 14 million yen, pre-orders for the vehicle have begun in the U.S., starting in California, the country’s largest EV market. Deliveries are expected to begin in mid-2025, with plans to expand sales to Japan by the end of next year.

Sony also showcased its latest imaging technology in a demonstration:

Reporter: "This footage shows a car moving against a dynamic background. The visuals were captured with a camera, and they look incredibly realistic."

The technology involves projecting visuals onto a set background and combining them with the subject using a method called "virtual production." According to Sony, its cutting-edge system can not only replicate vehicle movements, such as shaking, through a special platform but also program the angle and movement of the camera. This innovation is expected to reduce production costs in film and television shoots while enhancing the scope of visual expression.

Source: TBS