News On Japan
Business

Fuji TV Announces Major Leadership Overhaul

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - Fuji Television announced a sweeping overhaul of its management structure on March 27th, including the retirement of longtime executive Hisashi Hieda, who served on the board for 41 years.

The number of board members will be cut from 22 to 10 to improve decision-making efficiency and strengthen governance.

President Kenji Shimizu will remain in his role, while Vice Chairman Ryunosuke Endo and Hieda will step down. Among the internal board members, all except Shimizu will leave their posts. Of the new 10-member board, six will be independent outside directors.

The shake-up also brings notable diversity and generational change: women will make up 30% of the board, and the average age of directors will drop significantly from 67.3 to 59.5 years. Legal and corporate governance experts have praised the changes as a sign of Fuji TV’s commitment to reform and transparency.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Hotel Prices Surge in Osaka Just 17 Days Before Expo Opening

With only 17 days until the Osaka-Kansai Expo opens, excitement is building as pavilion details continue to be announced, including features from the Japan Gas Association and exhibits showcasing Australia’s natural environment and interactive energy games.

Foreign Tourists Praise Japan's Tourist Centers for Over-the-Top Hospitality

Foreign tourists in Japan are showering praise on local tourist information centers for their warm and detailed support—sometimes even considered 'overly helpful.' These centers assist visitors with everything from translation hiccups and complex train transfers to finding hidden scenic spots, cultural experiences, and rental services.

Tariffs Expected to Deal Major Blow to Japanese Automakers

The Trump administration announced on March 26th that it will impose an additional 25% tariff on imported automobiles and key auto parts. According to the proclamation signed by President Trump, the tariffs are set to take effect on April 3rd and will apply to all imported vehicles, including those from Japan.

Memorial Held in Zamami to Mark 80 Years Since Mass Suicides in Battle of Okinawa

A memorial ceremony was held in Zamami Village on March 26th to mark 80 years since the residents of the Kerama Islands were driven to mass suicide during the Battle of Okinawa, following the first U.S. landing on the islands in 1945.

Cherry Blossom Season Begins in Nagoya, Slightly Behind Schedule

Cherry blossoms began blooming in Nagoya on March 26th, according to an announcement by the Nagoya District Meteorological Observatory, two days later than the average year but two days earlier than last year.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Fuji TV Announces Major Leadership Overhaul

Fuji Television announced a sweeping overhaul of its management structure on March 27th, including the retirement of longtime executive Hisashi Hieda, who served on the board for 41 years.

Japan Speeds Up Efforts to Mass-Produce Next-Gen Semiconductors

Rapidus, a company aiming to domestically produce next-generation semiconductors, plans to begin operating its prototype line for advanced chips in April. The company is accelerating development of 2-nanometer-class semiconductors, expected to be used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Top Osaka Apartment Reaches 2.5 Billion Yen as Prices Keep Rising

A luxury tower apartment under construction in Grand Green Osaka, located in front of Osaka Station, has drawn attention for its record-setting price tag of 2.5 billion yen. The media was recently granted first access to a completed unit inside the building.

Japan's Economy is Staging a Big Comeback

Japan’s economy, long characterized by stagnation and deflation, is now showing signs of a potential revival.

How Japan’s 7-Eleven Lost Its Edge

Once a pioneering force in Japan’s convenience store sector, 7-Eleven is now facing a clear slowdown. Although the company introduced many groundbreaking services over the years—such as hot oden by the register and in-store ATMs—it has failed to produce a major hit in over a decade.

Two New Skyscrapers Planned in Major Nagoya Station Redevelopment

Meitetsu announced on March 24th its long-term redevelopment plan for the area in front of Nagoya Station, which includes the construction of two new skyscrapers matching the height of the iconic Spiral Towers in nearby Sasashima.

Starbucks Japan Replacing Paper Straws with Biomass Plastic

Starbucks is replacing its paper straws with biomass plastic straws, beginning a nationwide rollout on March 24th.

Rat Found in Miso Soup at Sukiya in Tottori, Company Issues Apology

Beef bowl chain Sukiya has issued an apology on its official website after a rat was found in a bowl of miso soup served at one of its restaurants in Tottori Prefecture in January.