Fuji TV Announces Major Leadership Overhaul

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - Fuji Television announced a sweeping overhaul of its management structure on March 27th, including the retirement of longtime executive Hisashi Hieda, who served on the board for 41 years.

The number of board members will be cut from 22 to 10 to improve decision-making efficiency and strengthen governance.

President Kenji Shimizu will remain in his role, while Vice Chairman Ryunosuke Endo and Hieda will step down. Among the internal board members, all except Shimizu will leave their posts. Of the new 10-member board, six will be independent outside directors.

The shake-up also brings notable diversity and generational change: women will make up 30% of the board, and the average age of directors will drop significantly from 67.3 to 59.5 years. Legal and corporate governance experts have praised the changes as a sign of Fuji TV’s commitment to reform and transparency.

Source: FNN