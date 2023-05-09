The Organised Chaos That Is Dori Dore

Dori Dore Okuibuki 2023 was by far the best event I’ve been to in Japan yet. The combination of scenery, the crowd and the cars make it a must-do for anyone that ever finds themselves in Nagoya around Wekfest time.

As it is with many events, the rules around media access on track can be quite lenient in Japan compared to other countries. This was nothing short of that, allowing us to set up right in the thick of it, in the centre of the track. ...continue reading