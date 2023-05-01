Baseball: Shohei Ohtani pitches 7 innings, hits 3-run homer on 4-hit night
Kyodo -- May 17
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani earned his fifth win after he struggled on the mound but went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer in a 9-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.
Ohtani (5-1) gave up five runs on four hits, three of them homers, in seven innings at Oriole Park in Baltimore. At the plate, he finished a double shy of his second major league cycle.
The 2021 American League MVP drove a first-pitch curveball from Grayson Rodriguez (2-1) over the wall in right-center for his ninth home run of the season, putting the Angels ahead 7-4 in a five-run fourth. ...continue reading
Japan wins 6th mixed team gold at World Judo Championships
NHK - May 16
Japan has beaten France in the World Judo Championships to win its sixth straight mixed team title.
The Organised Chaos That Is Dori Dore
speedhunters.com - May 15
Dori Dore drift event happens just few times a year, but only once at the iconic Okuibuki Motor Park.
Japan added to World Rugby's elite group of nations
Kyodo - May 12
World Rugby has changed the name of its group of elite national teams from "Tier 1" to "High Performance Unions" and included Japan in the new men's 11-member group, the Japan Rugby Football Union said Thursday.
Two more get suspended jail terms in Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal
Japan Today - May 11
Two Japanese businessmen were handed suspended prison sentences on Thursday in the latest convictions in a bribery scandal surrounding the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Trevor Bauer picks up 4-1 victory in debut with Yokohama
lmtonline.com - May 03
After cheerleaders welcomed him, after receiving the largest ovation of any Yokohama player at the start of the game, Trevor Bauer delivered what was expected on Wednesday in his debut with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars.
Japanese table tennis star Ishikawa announces retirement
telanganatoday.com - May 02
Japanese table tennis star Kasumi Ishikawa, who won three women’s team medals at three consecutive Olympic Games, announced her retirement on Monday.
Basketball: Japan to face Australia, Germany in tough World Cup group
Kyodo - Apr 30
FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan must raise its level of play against "difficult" Group E opponents Australia, Germany and Finland, men's national team head coach Tom Hovasse said following Saturday's draw for the tournament.
Football: 56-yr-old Kazuyoshi Miura makes Portuguese 2nd division debut
Kyodo - Apr 25
Fifty-six-year-old Japanese football icon Kazuyoshi Miura made his debut for Oliveirense in the Portuguese second division on Saturday.
Ex-chair of Tokyo Olympics sponsor handed suspended jail sentence
CNA - Apr 21
The former chairman of a Tokyo 2020 Olympics sponsor was handed a suspended prison sentence on Friday (Apr 21) along with two others, in the first convictions in a spiralling bribery scandal surrounding the event.
For Japan's ageing football players, 80 is the new 50
straitstimes.com - Apr 19
Mutsuhiko Nomura’s football career has spanned 18 World Cups, or 70 years, to be exact.
Trevor Bauer makes first appearance in Japan baseball league
yardbarker.com - Apr 18
The Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from pitcher Trevor Bauer in Jan. 2023 following an initial 324-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.
Japanese Thoroughbred Ushba Tesoro Wins the Dubai World Cup
newsonjapan.com - Apr 17
The recent Dubai World Cup will go down as a historic moment in Japanese horse racing.
Sapporo's chances of landing 2030 Winter Olympics fading: sources
Kyodo - Apr 14
Sapporo's chances of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics are fading amid a drop in public support in Japan, sources close to the matter told Kyodo News on Friday.
The Japanese stars lighting up Scottish soccer
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
Following the success of the Japanese national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, soccer is enjoying increased popularity.
Living in the secret world of sumo in Japan (rare footage)
Yes Theory - Apr 13
We've spent more than seven years and have traveled to Japan on multiple occasions and each time attempted to gain close-up access to an ancient practice very secretive to the outside world.
