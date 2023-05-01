Baseball: Shohei Ohtani pitches 7 innings, hits 3-run homer on 4-hit night

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani earned his fifth win after he struggled on the mound but went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer in a 9-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Ohtani (5-1) gave up five runs on four hits, three of them homers, in seven innings at Oriole Park in Baltimore. At the plate, he finished a double shy of his second major league cycle.

The 2021 American League MVP drove a first-pitch curveball from Grayson Rodriguez (2-1) over the wall in right-center for his ninth home run of the season, putting the Angels ahead 7-4 in a five-run fourth.