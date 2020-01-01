Toyota puts liquid hydrogen-powered car into 24-hour race
トヨタ 液体水素車で24時間耐久レースを“世界初”完走
The move is the latest endeavor by the Japanese automaker to popularize hydrogen as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel amid tightening environmental regulations worldwide since it does not emit carbon dioxide when burnt.
Toyota, the developer of the world's first mass-produced fuel cell vehicle, Mirai, has said offering a wide range of green vehicles, including hybrid cars, is more effective in cutting their carbon footprint than just focusing on electric vehicles.
The entry comes as the use of hydrogen gains popularity across industries. Four major motorcycle makers in Japan, including Kawasaki Motors Ltd, said earlier this month they will jointly develop hydrogen-powered engines with an eye to launching them on two-wheelers. ...continue reading
