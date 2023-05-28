Cosplayers clean up Dotonbori
OSAKA, May 29 (NOJ) - About 200 people, including "cosplayers" dressed up as characters from manga and anime, cleaned up the Dotonbori area on Saturday, Kyodo reports.
The event was sponsored by The Nippon Foundation and the Ministry of the Environment, with the cooperation of Osaka Prefecture, with the message, "Let's pick up garbage and protect the ocean!"
おはようございます。— 株式会社アース????EARTH Inc. | イベント・PR総合プランニングオフィス | 全国対応 (@Info_Earth_PR) May 28, 2023
大阪のお空☁️
昨日は海ゴミゼロウィークとして、コスプレイヤー200名と大阪ミナミエリアのゴミ拾いを実施。
その様子はニュースにも流れてました☺️
週末も元気にご安全に‼️#公式朝ツイ#企業公式が毎朝地元の天気を言い合う#イベント会社 #クリーンイベント#海が好き pic.twitter.com/eyZ7wgKPjc
Man fatally shot in Tokyo coffee shop; one of 2 suspects turns himself in
A man in his 50s was fatally shot in a coffee shop in Machida, Tokyo, on Friday night, in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. The shooter fled with an accomplice but later turned himself in at a police station.
4-year-old boy dies after falling from 12th-floor apartment in Yamaguchi Pref
A four-year-old boy fell to his death from the 12th floor of an apartment building in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Friday afternoon.
Muslim migrant damages Shinto shrine
A video has been going viral on social media wherein a man in yellow attire can be seen vandalising a worship place.
Suspect arrested after four killed in Japan gun and knife attack
Police arrested a 31-year-old man Friday over a knife and gun attack in the city of Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, that left four people dead including two policemen.
How can foreigners make Japanese people happy?
The Japanese pretend to be humble but they are a people who love to be praised. When a Japanese person says, "No, it is not true," it means more praise please.
Ennosuke's parents may have died of psychotropic poisoning, Tokyo police say
Tokyo police say the parents of popular kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke may have died of psychotropic poisoning.
Nepalese students killed in auto crash may have been trying to fix bus's engine
Japanese police officials say two Nepalese men killed in a traffic accident in northeastern Japan on Tuesday may have been trying to help their bus driver fix the vehicle's engine.
Kobe man arrested after threatening driving school with 1,500 origami cranes
On 11 May Hyogo Prefectural Police in Kobe City arrested a 22-year-old man for sending 15 threatening letters and one case containing roughly 1,500 origami cranes to his former driving school.
How a former yakuza criminal went from a jail cell in Japan to fighting the war in Ukraine
From Japanese gangster to Ukrainian freedom fighter, Harusan is on a redemption arc. The 50-year-old moved to the eastern European country a year ago to fight against the Russian invaders.
Japan's 'dark gig' economy linked to series of brazen daylight robberies
A botched robbery of a Rolex watch store in Tokyo's glitzy Ginza district reportedly has all the hallmarks of what are known as yami baito or “dark part-time jobs” in Japan.
Bear attack on angler suspected after human head found at lake in Hokkaido
Police are searching for an angler who went missing at a lake in Hokkaido, suspecting he may have been attacked by a bear after a human head was found in the area Monday, they said.
Man arrested over murder of woman at Tokyo brothel
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of killing a woman in her 30s at a brothel where she worked.
What's it like being LGBTQ+ in Japan?
Interviewing sexual minority people at Tokyo Rainbow Parade 2023.
Car crashes into Aichi supermarket seriously injuring shoppers
Five female customers at a supermarket in Inazawa City, Aichi, were seriously injured on Saturday morning when a car crashed into the building after an elderly driver mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.
36-year-old woman arrested for leaving one-month-old daughter in trash container
Police in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of parental neglect after she left her one-month-old daughter in a trash container.
