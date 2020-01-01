Miyu Kato loses women's doubles money for accidentally hitting ball girl
Japan Today -- Jun 07
French Open tennis player Miyu Kato forfeited all of her 21,500 euros (about $23,000) in prize money and rankings points from women's doubles because she accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck with a ball after a point during a match, but she is allowed to keep participating in mixed doubles.
Kato's partner in women's doubles, Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia, did received her money and points for reaching the third round in that competition.
French Open tournament referee Remy Azemar made the rulings on penalties. Azemar decided that the ball kid was hit inadvertently and Kato was permitted to continue in mixed doubles with Tim Pütz; they are scheduled to play in the semifinals Thursday.
On Sunday, in the third round of women's doubles, Kato took a swing with her racket and the ball flew toward the ball kid, who was not looking in the Japanese player’s direction while heading off the court. ...continue reading
Court finds ex-toy maker executives guilty of Tokyo Games bribery
NHK - Jun 07
A court in Tokyo has found two former toy maker executives guilty of bribing a then Tokyo Olympic Games organizing committee executive.
NHK - Jun 07
A court in Tokyo has found two former toy maker executives guilty of bribing a then Tokyo Olympic Games organizing committee executive.
Miyu Kato loses women's doubles money for accidentally hitting ball girl
Japan Today - Jun 07
French Open tennis player Miyu Kato forfeited all of her 21,500 euros (about $23,000) in prize money and rankings points from women's doubles because she accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck with a ball after a point during a match, but she is allowed to keep participating in mixed doubles.
Japan Today - Jun 07
French Open tennis player Miyu Kato forfeited all of her 21,500 euros (about $23,000) in prize money and rankings points from women's doubles because she accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck with a ball after a point during a match, but she is allowed to keep participating in mixed doubles.
French Open: Doubles pair disqualified for hitting ball girl
deccanherald.com - Jun 05
Japan's Miyu Kato and Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from the French Open after Kato struck a ball down the court between points, hitting a ball girl, during their women's doubles third-round match on Sunday.
deccanherald.com - Jun 05
Japan's Miyu Kato and Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from the French Open after Kato struck a ball down the court between points, hitting a ball girl, during their women's doubles third-round match on Sunday.
Shogi star Fujii Sota at 20 becomes youngest player to win Meijin title
NHK - Jun 02
Twenty-year-old shogi sensation Fujii Sota has become the youngest player to win the Meijin title, the oldest of the eight major titles in the Japanese board game.
NHK - Jun 02
Twenty-year-old shogi sensation Fujii Sota has become the youngest player to win the Meijin title, the oldest of the eight major titles in the Japanese board game.
Discover the Excitement of Online Sports Betting in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Jun 01
Japan is home to a wide variety of sports, from football and baseball to horse racing and sumo wrestling, and so there are few better places to wager on via online sports betting platforms.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 01
Japan is home to a wide variety of sports, from football and baseball to horse racing and sumo wrestling, and so there are few better places to wager on via online sports betting platforms.
Toyota puts liquid hydrogen-powered car into 24-hour race
Japan Today - May 29
Toyota Motor Corp on Saturday entered a racing car powered by liquid hydrogen into a 24-hour endurance race in central Japan, making it the first such car in the world to participate in an official race.
Japan Today - May 29
Toyota Motor Corp on Saturday entered a racing car powered by liquid hydrogen into a 24-hour endurance race in central Japan, making it the first such car in the world to participate in an official race.
Sumo: Terunofuji clinches 8th Emperor's Cup with win over Kiribayama
Kyodo - May 28
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji completed a triumphant comeback from injury Saturday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, outlasting title rival Kiribayama to clinch the championship with a day to spare.
Kyodo - May 28
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji completed a triumphant comeback from injury Saturday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, outlasting title rival Kiribayama to clinch the championship with a day to spare.
Honda to return to Formula One in 2026
NHK - May 24
Honda says it will return to Formula One racing in the 2026 season, after withdrawing in 2021. The automaker has a deal to provide Aston Martin with hybrid engines.
NHK - May 24
Honda says it will return to Formula One racing in the 2026 season, after withdrawing in 2021. The automaker has a deal to provide Aston Martin with hybrid engines.
Sumo: Terunofuji takes outright lead with Day 8 win over Kotoshoho
Kyodo - May 22
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji took the outright lead and became the first wrestler to clinch a winning record Sunday as he improved to a perfect 8-0 at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Kyodo - May 22
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji took the outright lead and became the first wrestler to clinch a winning record Sunday as he improved to a perfect 8-0 at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
36 million yen to join luxury driving club
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 18
Asia's first high-class membership-based driving club with an admission fee of 36 million yen (US$262,000) is set to open on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 18
Asia's first high-class membership-based driving club with an admission fee of 36 million yen (US$262,000) is set to open on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.
Trevor Bauer getting absolutely torched in Japan has Dodgers fans resting easy
dodgersway.com - May 18
After pitching well initially as he was gearing up in the Japanese version of the minor leagues, things have taken a turn for the worse for Trevor Bauer with Yokohama.
dodgersway.com - May 18
After pitching well initially as he was gearing up in the Japanese version of the minor leagues, things have taken a turn for the worse for Trevor Bauer with Yokohama.
Baseball: Shohei Ohtani pitches 7 innings, hits 3-run homer on 4-hit night
Kyodo - May 17
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani earned his fifth win after he struggled on the mound but went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer in a 9-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.
Kyodo - May 17
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani earned his fifth win after he struggled on the mound but went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer in a 9-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.
Japan wins 6th mixed team gold at World Judo Championships
NHK - May 16
Japan has beaten France in the World Judo Championships to win its sixth straight mixed team title.
NHK - May 16
Japan has beaten France in the World Judo Championships to win its sixth straight mixed team title.
The Organised Chaos That Is Dori Dore
speedhunters.com - May 15
Dori Dore drift event happens just few times a year, but only once at the iconic Okuibuki Motor Park.
speedhunters.com - May 15
Dori Dore drift event happens just few times a year, but only once at the iconic Okuibuki Motor Park.
Japan added to World Rugby's elite group of nations
Kyodo - May 12
World Rugby has changed the name of its group of elite national teams from "Tier 1" to "High Performance Unions" and included Japan in the new men's 11-member group, the Japan Rugby Football Union said Thursday.
Kyodo - May 12
World Rugby has changed the name of its group of elite national teams from "Tier 1" to "High Performance Unions" and included Japan in the new men's 11-member group, the Japan Rugby Football Union said Thursday.
Two more get suspended jail terms in Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal
Japan Today - May 11
Two Japanese businessmen were handed suspended prison sentences on Thursday in the latest convictions in a bribery scandal surrounding the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Japan Today - May 11
Two Japanese businessmen were handed suspended prison sentences on Thursday in the latest convictions in a bribery scandal surrounding the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Sports Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7