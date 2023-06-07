Three people allegedly put mouths to ice cream server at karaoke shop near Tokyo
【“迷惑動画”撮影・拡散か】機械から直接ソフトクリームを…男女3人を書類送検
NHK -- Jun 07
Three 21-year-olds have had papers on them sent to prosecutors for posting online videos of themselves putting their mouths on an ice cream serving machine at a karaoke shop near Tokyo.
The three, including a university student, took the videos at a karaoke chain outlet in Kuki City, Saitama Prefecture, last November. They posted the videos on social media through February.
The three are suspected of forcibly obstructing business, as the shop had to clean the machine and respond to complaints from those who saw the videos. The shop reported the damage to police in February.
The three are former junior high school classmates. Two of them allegedly took the videos, and the third posted them online.
They have admitted to the charges in voluntary police questioning, and said they were drunk, feeling wild and wanted to make funny videos.
Jun 07 (日テレNEWS) - 埼玉県久喜市のカラオケ店で、ソフトクリーム製造機に口を近づけ直接食べるなどし、店の業務を妨害したとして20代の男女3人が書類送検されました。 ...continue reading
4 Chinese arrested by Japan police for smuggling 700 kg drugs
Four Chinese nationals have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling about 700 kilograms of illegal stimulants from the United Arab Emirates, police and customs officials said Wednesday.
How to Understand Japanese Women's Tatemae (Flattery)
Japanese women make good use of tatemae before and during a relationship. Tatemae is a form of flattery used to avoid offending the other person's feelings.
Dental clinic and firm sued for botched teeth alignment procedures
A group of some 150 dental patients across Japan is seeking compensation from a clinic and a firm for botched teeth alignment procedures.
Osaka transgender LGBTQ rights lawyer gets death threats online
A transgender lawyer in Osaka working on LGBTQ rights has received death threats online, calling them a hate crime targeting a transgender person.
Ex-Johnny & Associates members submit petition on sexual abuse to lawmakers
Three former members of the major Japanese talent agency, Johnny & Associates, have submitted a petition to political parties calling for revisions to the law on preventing child abuse.
Search for missing American woman in Japan suspended
The search for a missing woman in Japan has been suspended. Patricia Wu-Murad, also known as Pattie, was reported missing by local police in Japan on April 10.
4 arrested over man’s death after street fight in Fukuoka
Police in Fukuoka said Sunday they have arrested four men over the death of a 43 year-old-man after a fight between several people on Saturday.
Couple arrested for leaving partially burned newborn baby found on Shizuoka coastline
Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning a newborn baby girl whose partially burned body was found along the coastline last month.
Man arrested for abusing girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter
Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old self-employed man on suspicion of abusing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter.
Japanese court rules non-recognition of same-sex marriage is unconstitutional
A district court in central Japan has ruled that the government's failure to recognize same-sex marriage violates the country's constitution.
Cosplayers clean up Dotonbori
About 200 people, including "cosplayers" dressed up as characters from manga and anime, cleaned up the Dotonbori area on Saturday, Kyodo reports.
Man fatally shot in Tokyo coffee shop; one of 2 suspects turns himself in
A man in his 50s was fatally shot in a coffee shop in Machida, Tokyo, on Friday night, in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. The shooter fled with an accomplice but later turned himself in at a police station.
4-year-old boy dies after falling from 12th-floor apartment in Yamaguchi Pref
A four-year-old boy fell to his death from the 12th floor of an apartment building in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Friday afternoon.
Muslim migrant damages Shinto shrine
A video has been going viral on social media wherein a man in yellow attire can be seen vandalising a worship place.
Suspect arrested after four killed in Japan gun and knife attack
Police arrested a 31-year-old man Friday over a knife and gun attack in the city of Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, that left four people dead including two policemen.
