Premium Hokkaido watermelon fetches $5,000 in season's first auction

NHK - Jun 16

Feminists destroy women's rights?

Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 16

Kura Sushi seeks to taste success in China with 100-store target

Nikkei - Jun 16

Two North Korean ballistic missiles likely fell in Japan's EEZ

NHK - Jun 16

Legal fight over 'Zoom' name tests Japan's trademark system

Nikkei - Jun 16

Japan to pay for half of $100m generative AI supercomputer

Nikkei - Jun 16

Kishida says he will not call a snap election, ending weeks of speculation

Japan Times - Jun 15

Japan lawmakers advance controversial LGBTQ bill

straitstimes.com - Jun 15

AI developer ABEJA goes public

NOJ - Jun 15

Tokyo warns against use of AI for summer homework

NHK - Jun 15

Man in Japan arrested for stealing 1,500 Pokemon cards worth $11k

straitstimes.com - Jun 15

Tottori Sand Dunes: Japan's otherworldly disappearing desert

CNN - Jun 15

Japan exports grow unexpectedly on solid car sales, global demand still uneven

Reuters - Jun 15

Footage of man kicking cow in western Japan goes viral, prompts inspection

NHK - Jun 15

World's largest indoor Harry Potter attraction unveiled in Tokyo

globalconstructionreview.com - Jun 15

