Tennis: Miyu Kato's appeal to restore prize money, ranking points rejected

French Open mixed doubles champion Miyu Kato said Thursday an appeal to have her prize money and tour points reinstated was rejected by tournament organizers following a controversial incident in which she was defaulted for accidentally hitting a ball kid with a ball.

The 28-year-old and her women's doubles partner Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia were handed a default during their third-round match on June 4 after a ball Kato casually hit to the opposite end of the court between points struck the ball kid and left her in tears.

The match umpire initially gave Kato a warning before protests by the opposing pair, Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, prompted the supervisor and referee to enter the court and upgrade the decision. ...continue reading