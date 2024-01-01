Tokyo to Cover Student Loan Repayment for Newly Hired Teachers

TOKYO, Jan 13 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has unveiled a plan to start covering up to 1.5 million yen in student loan repayments for individuals hired as teachers or technical public officials in the city starting from April this year. The initiative is expected to launch next year.

Under the program, the government will repay half of the total student loan balance on behalf of eligible employees beginning in their second year of service.

Eligible participants include teachers employed at kindergartens through high schools in Tokyo, as well as civil engineers, architects, mechanical, and electrical engineers hired by the Tokyo government or its municipalities. The repayment will apply annually from the second year of employment until the eleventh year, with a maximum of 150,000 yen covered each year, totaling up to 1.5 million yen.

Governor Koike commented on January 12th during a press interview, stating, "Teachers play a crucial role in nurturing the next generation. Since the city faces challenges in securing qualified personnel, we aim to create a win-win situation."

Source: ANN