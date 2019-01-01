Where was Let's Get Divorced shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Japanese comedy series explored

Netflix's new Japanese comedy-drama series Let's Get Divorced has received a ton of love from fans and is continuing to get favorable reviews from critics.

The show follows the story of a couple who have achieved remarkable success in their professonal lives. However, after being married for five years, their love seems to have slowly faded. Thus, in order to get things on track again, they decide to get a divorce.

The entire show was filmed in Japan itself, and the movie's filming began in March 2022 and ended in June 2022. Let's Get Divorced was mostly filmed around Tokyo, Matsuyama, and Okinawa Prefecture.

Kankuro Kudo and Shizuka Oishi, two of Japan's top TV drama scriptwriters, join forces in an unprecedented collaboration on Netflix!

A politician and his actress wife have been married for five years... but their domestic bliss now faces a crisis, including a fling, an affair and potential divorce!

What should be an issue between just the two of them causes an uproar that sweeps up everyone in their orbit! Where will this dizzy divorce drama end up?