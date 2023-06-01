Tokyo "Joker" train attacker admits to stabbing passenger in 2021
京王線刺傷事件で初公判 被告が起訴内容を一部否認
TOKYO, Jun 27 (Kyodo) - A man accused of attempted murder and arson in a 2021 attack on a Tokyo train while dressed in a Joker's costume admitted Monday to trying to kill a man he stabbed and starting a fire onboard, but his defense team denied the fire was intended to kill other passengers.
Kyota Hattori, 26, made the statement at the opening hearing of his trial at the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court. In all, he was accused of the attempted murder of 13 passengers including the man he stabbed.
According to the indictment, Hattori stabbed a man in his 70s in the chest onboard a Keio Line commuter express service headed to Shinjuku, a busy station in central Tokyo, from Hachioji in the west of the capital, on Halloween night.
He then spread lighter fuel and ignited it with the intention of killing other passengers, the indictment said. ...continue reading
Jun 27 (ANNnewsCH) - おととし、京王線の車内で乗客13人を殺害しようとした罪などに問われている被告が初公判で起訴内容を一部否認しました。裁判所前から報告です。 ...continue reading
Japan's ninth COVID wave may be underway, expert says
NHK - Jun 27
The Japanese government's chief coronavirus adviser says a ninth wave of infections may have started in the country, and additional vaccinations and other measures are needed to curb the number of deaths.
"Himeji Castle" Lego unveiled
News On Japan - Jun 27
"Himeji Castle" made of Lego blocks was unveiled for the first time on Monday.
Japan aims to integrate guidelines on use of generative AI
NHK - Jun 27
The Japanese government says it will integrate guidelines on using generative AI. Now different recommendations are being used by various ministries and agencies.
Tokyo "Joker" train attacker admits to stabbing passenger in 2021
Kyoto offers 400,000-yen premium seats at Gion Festival
NHK - Jun 27
The ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto is offering premium seats priced at 400,000 yen each, or about 2,800 dollars, for the climax of the annual Gion Festival.
'Japan Drone 2023' expo opens
NHK - Jun 27
One of Japan's largest exhibitions featuring the latest in drone technology has opened in Chiba City, near Tokyo.
Leaders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan seeking to meet in Washington at the end of August
Arirang News - Jun 27
The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are seeking to hold a trilateral summit in Washington this summer.
Japan-backed fund to buy chip materials maker JSR for $6.4 billion
Reuters - Jun 27
Japan stepped up efforts to bolster its chip industry on Monday, with a government-backed fund agreeing to buy semiconductor materials maker JSR Corp (4185.T) for about 909.3 billion yen ($6.4 billion).
13-year-old boy drowns while trying to save sister in river
Japan Today - Jun 27
A 13-year-old boy drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old sister who had gotten into difficulty while swimming in a river in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.
What are Ura-Aka-Joshi In Japan!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 26
Have you ever heard of the term "ura-aka-joshi" or a secret women's account?
Rainy season apparently over in Okinawa, southwestern Japan
NHK - Jun 26
Weather officials say rainy season in the Japanese southwestern region of Okinawa appears to have ended on Sunday.
Tokyo Yamanote Line train evacuated over passenger with knife
NHK - Jun 26
Passengers evacuated a train in central Tokyo on Sunday after a man was spotted carrying a knife. Three people were injured in the rush to get off the train.
'Holy Land' Hibiya Park music hall to be rebuilt bigger, better
Japan Today - Jun 26
The iconic, century-old Hibiya Open Air Concert Hall in Tokyo's Hibiya Park, commonly abbreviated as "Yaon" in Japanese, will be knocked down and rebuilt bigger and better after fiscal 2024.
Japan's ultra-wealthy population to shrink by 2027: report
Japan Today - Jun 26
Japan's ultra-wealthy population is forecast to shrink by 1.8 percent in the five years to 2027, the only member among the Group of Seven industrialized nations to see a decline in the period, a recent report by a British real estate consulting firm showed.
Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink for potential adoption
interestingengineering.com - Jun 26
Reuters reported on Sunday that Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service according to the Yomiuri newspaper that cited unnamed government sources.
Colorful snow algae is blooming in Japan's alpine areas. What does this mean for climate change?
Japan Times - Jun 26
On the slopes of Mount Gassan, one of the three sacred peaks of the Dewa Sanzan in the heart of Yamagata Prefecture, colorful patches of snow are piquing the interest of Japan’s geoscientists.
