Japan animator Miyazaki's first film in a decade released
宮崎駿監督10年ぶり長編アニメーション映画『君たちはどう生きるか』が公開 事前情報なし“異例”スタート 主題歌は米津玄師さんと明らかに
The 82-year-old Mr Miyazaki, co-founder of the celebrated anime house Ghibli, came out of retirement to make "How Do You Live?".
It was years in production, with the studio taking the unusual step of keeping details about the plot tightly under wraps and offering minimal publicity.
The only clue about the storyline was a poster featuring a hand-sketched, bird-like creature with an eye nestled below its beak.
Today is the first day of Hayao Miyazaki's latest work "How do you live?" I saw the one that started at 12:25 in Ueno. The movie theater was almost full, with no advertising except for one poster, and even though it was a Friday afternoon. The story can be a little difficult. pic.twitter.com/H2sJWPPEXf— Tokyonobo (@Tokyonobo) July 14, 2023
"How Do You Live?" was inspired by a 1937 book of the same title, but the studio said previously the movie would be entirely different.
The film is about a boy who moves to the countryside with his father following the death of his mother.
There, he meets a heron, who transports him to an alternate universe where the mystery of his mother's death slowly unravels. ...continue reading
