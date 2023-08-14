Binance Japan launches, offering 34 tokens for spot trading

The new offering focuses on providing local customers with an array of services, including a record number of 34 tokens for spot trading.

The introduction of Binance Japan follows the acquisition and rebranding of SAKURA Exchange BitCoin, Inc. New users in Japan will have access to a selection of 34 tokens for spot trading, including the debut of BNB in Japan.

Japanese customers with existing global Binance accounts can start the migration process to the new platform starting August 14, 2023, using a new KYC process.

Binance Japan's offerings extend to deposit options for both Japanese yen and cryptocurrencies, with yen withdrawal availability set for after August 20, 2023.