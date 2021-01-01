Japan sushi chain drops suit against teen over licking soy bottle

In the lawsuit filed with the Osaka District Court in March, Akindo Sushiro Co. sought approximately 67 million yen ($470,000) in damages from the 17-year-old boy from Gifu Prefecture, saying it suffered a sharp fall in customers after the video was uploaded on social media in January and shared widely.

But the two sides reached a settlement in late July, with the company saying that the customer has admitted his "responsibility" and that they reached a "reasonable" agreement. It did not disclose details.

According to the complaint, the boy went to a Sushiro outlet in Gifu Prefecture with a friend on Jan. 3 and was filmed licking an open soy sauce bottle and an unused teacup, and then touching a passing plate of sushi with a finger covered in his saliva.