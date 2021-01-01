Japan sushi chain drops suit against teen over licking soy bottle
In the lawsuit filed with the Osaka District Court in March, Akindo Sushiro Co. sought approximately 67 million yen ($470,000) in damages from the 17-year-old boy from Gifu Prefecture, saying it suffered a sharp fall in customers after the video was uploaded on social media in January and shared widely.
But the two sides reached a settlement in late July, with the company saying that the customer has admitted his "responsibility" and that they reached a "reasonable" agreement. It did not disclose details.
According to the complaint, the boy went to a Sushiro outlet in Gifu Prefecture with a friend on Jan. 3 and was filmed licking an open soy sauce bottle and an unused teacup, and then touching a passing plate of sushi with a finger covered in his saliva....continue reading
Japan Today - Aug 04
NHK - Aug 03
Japan's weather officials continue to urge people in Okinawa Prefecture to be on high alert as Typhoon Khanun nears the region's Miyakojima Island.
News On Japan - Aug 03
Japanese airline company All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced its new international brand, "AirJapan," will begin its first service on February 9th next year on the Narita-Bangkok route.
NHK - Aug 03
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group says it's teaming up with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. The aim is to develop new services that utilize artificial intelligence.
NHK - Aug 03
One of Japan's biggest summer festivals kicked off in the northeast city of Aomori on Wednesday. The annual event is being held without coronavirus restrictions for the first time in four years.
NHK - Aug 02
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled its new Land Cruiser models, including the series' first hybrid type. The move reflects the global auto giant's carbon neutrality strategy to avoid solely focusing on electric vehicles.
Japan Today - Aug 02
A 26-year-old man was bitten by a dolphin while swimming at Takasu beach in Fukui Prefecture on Tuesday, the latest in a series of similar incidents at Fukui beaches this summer.
News On Japan - Aug 02
The results of a nationwide survey targeting about 2 million elementary and junior high school students have been announced, revealing that the number of books at home is related to the ability of students to provide correct answers.
salon - Aug 02
Warner Bros. has apologized for engaging in "Barbienheimer" social media marketing after the company's Japanese branch posted a statement criticizing the headquarters for feeding into the craze online.
NHK - Aug 02
Toyota Motor says it has posted record sales and profits for the April-to-June quarter.
NHK - Aug 02
Japan has had the hottest July since the country's weather officials began taking data in 1898.
Japan Today - Aug 02
A six-year-old boy ran to his neighbor’s house on Monday morning, saying his parents were lying on the floor at home and wouldn’t wake up, in Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture.
cryptobriefing.com - Aug 02
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of Binance Japan, a dedicated platform for Japanese residents.
timesofisrael.com - Aug 02
Three years before the Olympics began in 2021, Tokyo was already developing the national image it would display as the world looked on.
The Guardian - Aug 02
Whether you enter the big green pipe to Super Nintendo World, or want to rummage through rare games in Tokyo’s Electric Town, Japan is a video game paradise
newsonjapan.com - Aug 02
In the world of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi), Aave has emerged as a pioneer in providing users with innovative lending and borrowing solutions.