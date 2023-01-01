Japan baseball fans dive off bridge to celebrate Hanshin Tigers victory
OSAKA, Sep 15 (News On Japan) - The Hanshin Tigers defeated the Giants at their home ground in Osaka on Thursday night, winning the Central League championship for the first time in 18 years.
After the victory, Hanshin fans were seen jumping off Ebisu Bridge in central Osaka, while the police were attempted to restrict access to the area to try and prevent more people diving into Dotonbori River.
While some of the jumpers managed to crawl back onto the shore by themselves, others were taken away by police after getting out of the river.
What Makes a Katana a Good Sword?
A katana is a traditional Japanese sword that is prestigious for its extraordinary craftsmanship and performance.
Japan bests Chile in Rugby World Cup first match
In the men's Rugby World Cup in France, Japan comfortably defeated Chile 42-12 in their opening group match.
Emblem for Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics chosen
The design for the emblem of the "25th Summer Deaflympics," which will be held in Tokyo in 2025, has been decided.
The Ban on Katanas in Japan
Renowned for its storied history and cultural legacy, Japan boasts a profound affinity for the katana, an emblematic traditional Japanese sword synonymous with the spirit of the samurai.
Basketball: Japan beats Cape Verde at World Cup, earns Olympic berth
FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan punched its ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics after holding on for an 80-71 victory over Cape Verde on Saturday.
Japan's Kitaguchi makes history with javelin gold
Javelin thrower Kitaguchi Haruka has become the first Japanese female to win a gold medal in the event at the World Athletics Championships.
Trevor Bauer is a Japanese SUPERSTAR
Trevor Bauer is back. Statistically in 15 games he has a 282 ERA with 104 innings of baseball pitched
22-year-old Japanese racer succumbs to crash injuries
Japanese Superbike racer Haruki Noguchi has died from injuries suffered in a crash during an Asia Road Racing Championship race in Indonesia.
Top 10 CBD Vape Pens of 2023: Reviews and Buyer’s Guide
Vaping is one of the quickest methods to experience CBD’s calming, stress-relieving benefits, which may explain why these products have gained so much popularity.
Japanese sumo champion chases American football dream
Hidetora Hanada, Colorado State’s newest defensive lineman, was an amateur sumo wrestler back in Japan. The 6-foot-1, 280-pound Hanada rose up the ranks to become a Yokozuna, or grand champion. Instead of developing the career in what is considered Japan's national sport, the 21-year-old decided to chase his dream of playing American football.
The Hidden Side of Sumo Wrestling: Blood, Sweat and Tears | Japan Documentary
In Japan, sumo isn’t just a sport. It is almost a religion with its stars hailed as demigods. But it’s also a world closed to outside influence, where scandals are immediately covered up, and women are considered unclean.
Japan loses to Sweden 2-1 in the women's soccer World Cup quarterfinal
In the Women's soccer World Cup, it was disappointment for Japan as its hard-driving squad lost to Sweden 2-1 in the quarterfinal.
Ohtani breaks MLB record in win over Giants
Japanese two-way Major League Baseball star Ohtani Shohei has made history once again.
Keeping "Bull Sumo" Alive | The Last Bullfighters of Japan
On a summer’s evening in southern Japan, two bulls enter an arena, their trainers by their sides, ready to fight for fame and glory.
Japanese hockey team leaves dressing room ‘sparkling clean’ after match
Japan is widely known for being one of the cleanest countries in the world.
