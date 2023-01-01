Japan baseball fans dive off bridge to celebrate Hanshin Tigers victory

OSAKA, Sep 15 ( News On Japan ) - The Hanshin Tigers defeated the Giants at their home ground in Osaka on Thursday night, winning the Central League championship for the first time in 18 years.

After the victory, Hanshin fans were seen jumping off Ebisu Bridge in central Osaka, while the police were attempted to restrict access to the area to try and prevent more people diving into Dotonbori River.

While some of the jumpers managed to crawl back onto the shore by themselves, others were taken away by police after getting out of the river.