Japan Finds Unexpected Support in Monterrey

Monterrey, MEXICO - Japan will face Tunisia in its second match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 21 in Monterrey, a northern Mexican city known for its mountains, modern skyline and unexpectedly strong connections with Japan.

Located about 11,000 kilometers from Osaka, Monterrey is often called a mountain city because of its dramatic terrain, with large mountain ranges rising behind an urban landscape of high-rise buildings and broad streets. The city combines natural scenery with modern development, giving it a distinctive atmosphere among Mexico's major cities.

The match will be played at Monterrey's stadium, where Japan is set to meet Tunisia in a key second-round group-stage fixture. The venue stands out for its heavy, imposing appearance and is expected to draw strong attention as Japanese supporters arrive for the June 21 match.

Around the city, signs of local warmth toward Japan are already visible. A monument reading "Welcome Japan" has been installed in Monterrey, and residents responded with calls of "Japon" when they saw a visitor walking through the city in a Japan national team uniform. "Japon" is the Spanish word for Japan.

At a local market, Monterrey's food culture was on display, starting with tacos, one of Mexico's best-known dishes. The tacos were served with grilled meat and a sharp, spicy sauce, offering a taste of local flavor before attention turned to one of the city's signature dishes: cabrito, roasted young goat. The dish, a specialty of Monterrey, was described as tender and well matched with sauce.

The city's connection with Japan can also be seen in everyday shops. At a supermarket, Maruchan instant noodles were found among shelf-stable foods. The brand, familiar to consumers in Japan, is so widely known in Mexico that instant noodles are often associated with the Maruchan name.

Japanese pop culture also has a strong presence in Monterrey. Shops selling anime and manga goods featured titles such as Dragon Ball, Fist of the North Star and Captain Tsubasa, reflecting the popularity of Japanese comics and animation in Mexico.

The pro-Japan mood in Monterrey could give the national team something close to a home advantage, with local support adding momentum ahead of the match against Tunisia.

Tunisia supporters, however, were confident of their own team's chances. One fan predicted a 2-1 victory for Tunisia, saying the match would be tied 1-1 before Montassar Talbi scored the winner with a header three minutes into second-half stoppage time.

Ahead of the match, prayers for Japan's victory were also offered far from Monterrey. In Sacab Mucuy, a Maya village in southeastern Mexico about 1,500 kilometers away, a shaman named Ejilio performed a ritual for the Japan team. The village has about 600 residents.

"I think the Japan team will play football with strong spirit and energy," Ejilio said.

With support in Monterrey, visible enthusiasm for Japanese culture and even prayers from a Maya village, Japan heads into its second World Cup match hoping those connections can help carry the team past Tunisia.

Source: YOMIURI